The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Manchester United 9-4-2; Wolverhampton 3-9-4

What to Know

Manchester United and Wolverhampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Man United winning the first 1-0 on the road and Wolverhampton taking the second 1-0.

The Red Devils got themselves on the board against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, but Nottingham Forest never followed suit. The stars were brightly shining for Man United in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Wolves have finally found some success away from home. They slipped by Everton 2-1 on Monday. The score was all tied up at the break 1-1, but Wolverhampton was the better team in the second half.

Their wins bumped the Red Devils to 9-4-2 and Wolverhampton to 3-9-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Man United and Wolverhampton clash.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

Who: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United

Wolverhampton vs. Manchester United When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Wolves +300; Draw +255; Man U -112

Craving more coverage of the beautiful game? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more. From Champions League to Serie A, Premier League to MLS, we've got you covered.

Series History

Manchester United have won three out of their last eight games against Wolverhampton.