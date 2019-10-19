How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Southampton: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Wolverhampton (home) vs. Southampton (away)
Current Records: Wolverhampton 2-2-4; Southampton 2-5-1
What to Know
Wolverhampton and Southampton have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Molineux. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wolverhampton winning the first 2-0 at home and Southampton taking the second 3-1.
Wolves got themselves on the board against Manchester City last week, but Man City never followed suit. Wolverhampton escaped their match against Man City unscathed, winning 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break, but Wolves were the better team in the second half.
Meanwhile, Southampton can only go 1-1 at best against Chelsea this season after their first leg. Southampton lost to Chelsea by a decisive 4-1 margin. Southampton can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.
Wolverhampton's victory lifted them to 2-2-4 (ten points) while Southampton's loss dropped them down to 2-5-1 (seven points). We'll see if Wolverhampton can repeat their recent success or if Southampton bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Wolverhampton vs. Southampton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Molineux
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wolverhampton and Southampton both have one win in their last two games.
- Apr 13, 2019 - Southampton 3 vs. Wolverhampton 1
- Sep 29, 2018 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Southampton 0
