How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Tottenham Hotspur @ Wolverhampton
Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 6-5-5; Wolverhampton 5-2-9
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Molineux. Tottenham will be seeking to avenge the 3-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 29 of last year.
Spurs got themselves on the board against Burnley on Saturday, but Burnley never followed suit. Spurs didn't even let Burnley onto the board and left with a 5-0 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 3 to nothing.
Wolverhampton and Brighton & Hove Albion ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.
Wolverhampton are 5-2-9 (24 points) and Tottenham is 6-5-5 (23 points), so if Tottenham wins they will leapfrog Wolverhampton in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Molineux
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wolverhampton and Tottenham Hotspur both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 29, 2018 - Wolverhampton 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Nov 03, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Wolverhampton 2
