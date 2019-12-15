How to watch Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 6-5-5; Wolverhampton 5-2-9

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Molineux. Tottenham will be seeking to avenge the 3-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 29 of last year.

Spurs got themselves on the board against Burnley on Saturday, but Burnley never followed suit. Spurs didn't even let Burnley onto the board and left with a 5-0 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 3 to nothing.

Wolverhampton and Brighton & Hove Albion ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Wolverhampton are 5-2-9 (24 points) and Tottenham is 6-5-5 (23 points), so if Tottenham wins they will leapfrog Wolverhampton in the standings.

How To Watch

Who: Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Molineux

Molineux TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wolverhampton and Tottenham Hotspur both have one win in their last two games.