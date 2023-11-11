The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 8-2-1, Wolverhampton 3-3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium TV: USA Network

fubo (Try for free)

CBS Sports App

What to Know

Wolverhampton will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Tottenham Hotspur at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Wolverhampton's last six games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

The odds may have favored Wolverhampton last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Sheffield by a score of 2-1. The match was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Wolverhampton could only answer one of the two goals Sheffield United scored afterwards.

Meanwhile, Tottenham unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Monday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 4-1 to Chelsea. The loss put an end to Tottenham's undefeated start to the season.

Wolverhampton's loss dropped their record down to 3-3-5. As for Tottenham, their defeat was their fourth straight at home , which bumped their record down to 8-2-1.

Wolverhampton beat Tottenham by a goal when the teams last played back in March, winning 1-0. Does Wolverhampton have another victory up their sleeve, or will Tottenham turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +115 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Wolverhampton.