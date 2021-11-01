The Premier League wraps up week 10 action on Monday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Everton 4-3-2; Wolverhampton 4-4-1

What to Know

Wolverhampton will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 4 p.m. ET on Monday at Molineux Stadium. Wolverhampton has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Everton's offense will have their work cut out for them.

On Saturday, Wolves and Leeds United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but Everton was not quite Watford's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Everton lost to Watford at home by a decisive 5-2 margin.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

How To Watch

Who: Wolverhampton vs. Everton

Wolverhampton vs. Everton When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET

Monday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Wolves +125, Draw +230, Everton +235

Series History

Everton have won three out of their last six games against Wolverhampton.