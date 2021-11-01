The Premier League wraps up week 10 action on Monday.
Who's Playing
- Everton @ Wolverhampton
- Current Records: Everton 4-3-2; Wolverhampton 4-4-1
What to Know
Wolverhampton will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 4 p.m. ET on Monday at Molineux Stadium. Wolverhampton has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Everton's offense will have their work cut out for them.
On Saturday, Wolves and Leeds United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but Everton was not quite Watford's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Everton lost to Watford at home by a decisive 5-2 margin.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.
How To Watch
- Who: Wolverhampton vs. Everton
- When: Monday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Molineux Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Wolves +125, Draw +230, Everton +235
Series History
Everton have won three out of their last six games against Wolverhampton.
- May 19, 2021 - Everton 1 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Jan 12, 2021 - Everton 2 vs. Wolverhampton 1
- Jul 12, 2020 - Wolverhampton 3 vs. Everton 0
- Sep 01, 2019 - Everton 3 vs. Wolverhampton 2
- Feb 02, 2019 - Wolverhampton 3 vs. Everton 1
- Aug 11, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Wolverhampton 2