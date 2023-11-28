The Champions League is back in action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Crvena Zvezda @ Young Boys

Current Records: Crvena Zvezda 0-1-3, Young Boys 0-1-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Crvena Zvezda will face off against Young Boys in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 28th at Stadion Wankdorf. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On November 7th, it was a hard-fought contest, but Crvena Zvezda had to settle for a 2-1 loss against RB Leipzig. Crvena Zvezda has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Young Boys failed to score on November 7th, which tends to happen when you don't put any shots on goal. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 3-0 punch to the gut against Manchester City.

Crvena Zvezda's defeat dropped their record down to 0-1-3. As for Young Boys, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which leaves them at a 0-1-3 record this season.

So who gets one step closer to being crowned Champion and who takes a step back? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Young Boys is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +106 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Crvena Zvezda and Young Boys have tied in their last 3 contests.

Oct 04, 2023 - Young Boys 2 vs. Crvena Zvezda 2

Aug 27, 2019 - Young Boys 1 vs. Crvena Zvezda 1

Aug 21, 2019 - Crvena Zvezda 2 vs. Young Boys 2

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Nov. 28 Time How to watch Lazio vs. Celtic 12:45 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Antwerp 12:45 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today pre-match 2 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3 p.m. Paramount+ AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund 3 p.m. Paramount+ Feyenoord vs. Atletico Madrid 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network Paris Sanit-Germain vs. Newcastle United 3 p.m. Paramount+ Barcelona vs. Porto 3 p.m. Paramount+ Young Boys vs. Crvena zvezda 3 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig 3 p.m. Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today post-match 5 p.m. Paramount+, CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network Scoreline 8 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network