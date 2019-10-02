How to watch Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Benfica: TV channel, Champions League live stream info, start time
How to watch Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Benfica soccer game
Who's Playing
Zenit St. Petersburg (home) vs. Benfica (away)
What to Know
We're heading into Matchweek 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Benfica will be playing Zenit St. Petersburg at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Saint Petersburg Stadium.
Benfica is coming off of a 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig. Zenit St. Petersburg tied against Lyon 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point.
Right now, Benfica (zero points) is last in Group G, while Zenit St. Petersburg (one point) is in second place in the group behind RB Leipzig (three points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
Benfica needs a win to get out of last place; we'll see how accommodating Zenit St. Petersburg will be. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.
How To Watch
- Who: Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Benfica
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Saint Petersburg Stadium
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
