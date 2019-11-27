How to watch Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Lyon: TV channel, Champions League live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Zenit St. Petersburg (home) vs. Lyon (away)

What to Know

Zenit St. Petersburg and Lyon will square off at 12:55 p.m. ET, Wednesday Nov. 27 at Saint Petersburg Stadium as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Zenit St. Petersburg is coming off of a 2-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. On the other hand, Lyon collected three points with a 3-1 win over Benfica in their previous leg.

Right now, Zenit St. Petersburg (four points) is in third place in Group G, while Lyon (seven points) is in second place in the group behind RB Leipzig (nine points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Zenit St. Petersburg wants a win to keep them out of last. A win for Lyon would guarantee them at least second place; if RB Leipzig loses, Lyon would take their first-place spot.

How To Watch