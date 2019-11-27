How to watch Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Lyon: TV channel, Champions League live stream info, start time
How to watch Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Lyon soccer game
Who's Playing
Zenit St. Petersburg (home) vs. Lyon (away)
What to Know
Zenit St. Petersburg and Lyon will square off at 12:55 p.m. ET, Wednesday Nov. 27 at Saint Petersburg Stadium as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Zenit St. Petersburg is coming off of a 2-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. On the other hand, Lyon collected three points with a 3-1 win over Benfica in their previous leg.
Right now, Zenit St. Petersburg (four points) is in third place in Group G, while Lyon (seven points) is in second place in the group behind RB Leipzig (nine points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
Zenit St. Petersburg wants a win to keep them out of last. A win for Lyon would guarantee them at least second place; if RB Leipzig loses, Lyon would take their first-place spot.
How To Watch
- Who: Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Lyon
- When: Wednesday at 12:55 p.m. ET
- Where: Saint Petersburg Stadium
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Champions League standings
Here's everything you need to know about the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
Dybala scores stunner for Juventus
The Argentine made it 1-0 late in the first half
-
UCL scores: Lewandowski scores 4 times
Bayern Munich's goal-scoring machine found the back of the net four times Tuesday
-
What to know about Liga MX playoffs
Here's what to know about the postseason in Mexico
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
PSG comes back for draw vs. Real Madrid
Both teams are heading to the knockout stage after Tuesday's action
-
Manchester City rallies to beat Chelsea
Christian Pulisic started but didn't make much of an impact