How to watch Zenit St. Petersburg vs. RB Leipzig: Champions League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Zenit St. Petersburg (home) vs. RB Leipzig (away)

Zenit St. Petersburg and RB Leipzig will square off at 12:55 p.m. ET, Tuesday Nov. 5 at Saint Petersburg Stadium as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Zenit St. Petersburg lost 2-1 to RB Leipzig two weeks ago. With half the group stage already in the books, Zenit St. Petersburg (four points) is in second place in Group G, while RB Leipzig (six points) leads the group.

A win for Zenit St. Petersburg would guarantee them at least second place (depending on tie-breaking rules with Lyon should they also win). A win for RB Leipzig would keep them securely in first.

