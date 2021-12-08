The Champions League returns Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Zenit

What to Know

Chelsea and Zenit are set to face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage at 12:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Saint-Petersburg Stadium. Chelsea collected three points with a 4-0 win over Juventus in their previous leg. Zenit tied Malmo 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Chelsea (12 points) leads Group H, while Zenit (four points) is in third place in the group. We'll see if Chelsea can stay in the top spot. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

