USMNT can still get to World Cup 2018 if they slip up vs. Panama, Trinidad and Tobago

If the United States men's national team wins its last two World Cup qualifiers, it will almost certainly be in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Even with four points, it could and should be enough. But what happens if the team slips up and fails to get much of anything? The U.S. could still end up playing in the world's biggest competition. Here's how:

What's left

Sitting in fourth place in the hexagonal standings, the team hosts Panama on Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET) and goes to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday. If the U.S. were to only get one or two points from those games, pending other results, it could still very well end up in fourth place. Right now, the team has a massive goal differential lead on Honduras (+8) and the Central Americans have to go to Costa Rica and host Mexico.

Slipping up, but 'getting in'

If the U.S. were to really mess up and say draw Panama and lose at Trinidad, it would have 10 points from 10 matches. And if Honduras were to lose at Costa Rica (who are trying to clinch) and draw Mexico at home on Tuesday or vice versa, they would also finish with 10 points, which would give the U.S. fourth place on goal differential.

What would that mean?

Finishing in fourth place would mean a two-game playoff for a World Cup spot in November against the winner of the AFC playoff -- Australia vs. Syria. Those two played the first leg on Thursday, finishing 1-1 in Malaysia, with the second leg next week in Australia.

Chances of getting through there

If the U.S. has to play in the playoff, it should have little trouble beating a team like Syria. As for Australia, the team is no pushover. The Socceroos have made every World Cup since 2006. But at least the team would still have a chance.

And it could be worse. You could be Argentina.