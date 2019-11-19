How will Tottenham replace Mauricio Pochettino? Here are four manager candidates, including Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur needs a new manager after Mauricio Pochettino was let go on Wednesday just months after guiding the club to an appearance in the Champions League final. His tenure at the club, which began in 2014, lifted Spurs to new heights and a stability in the Premier League that the club had never seen, but poor league results to begin this season forced the change.

Now all eyes turn to potential candidates to replace him. Here are some names to keep an eye on:

1. Jose Mourinho

The Portuguese manager coached Manchester United last before being let go, and he's also coached Chelsea, Porto, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and others. He's experienced, lives in London and makes sense when it comes to a quick transition to a manager who knows the league well. His recent results suggest he may not be the best candidate though as his teams have struggled in recent years, producing a style of soccer that isn't easy on the eyes.

2. Niko Kovac

Why not go out and get the coach who just beat you 7-2 in the Champions League at home? The former Bayern Munich coach was let go earlier this month after a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. The German-Croatian manager worked wonders when he coached at Eintracht, lifting them to a German Cup crown, but Bayern proved to be too big of a job. So why not Spurs? He's a likable personality who knows English, he's got a good eye for talent, and he'd be eager to prove his worth at Spurs, with extra incentive for the game on Dec. 11 against ... Bayern Munich.

3. Massimiliano Allegri

The 52-year-old Italian manager won everything at Juventus but the Champions League and has also won titles at Sassuolo and AC Milan. At Juve, he won five Serie A crowns and four Coppa Italias. Spurs' goal is to become a cup-winning club, so why not get a guy who has proven it time and time again? He'll demand they spend money to invest in the squad, but his style of defense first and quick, clinical play in attack could fit in well with this group of players.

4. Laurent Blanc

Laurent Blanc is available and hasn't coached since 2016 when he was at PSG. He's played in the Premier League, knows English and is highly regarded in coaching circles. While his teams at PSG won everything but UCL, his most impressive run was at Bordeaux when he won four trophies with the team in two seasons. His teams play a possession style that maybe could help Tottenham convince Christian Eriksen to stay if the results are good and the team starts heading in the right direction.