Imagine if you drew on the final day of the season to miss out on the EFL promotion playoffs by only two points due to goal difference? That hurts. Now, imagine seeing a team that finished in front of you kicked out of the playoff final for spying? Well, you'd probably be irate and have every right to be, and you'd be the current state of the Wrexham Dragons.

In their first time in the Championship in its current composition, Wrexham exceeded all expectations, coming up just short of the playoff places in their own search for four consecutive promotions, but the EFL ruling on Southampton will surely make the Dragons feel hard done.

After Southampton were caught spying on Middlesbrough training ahead of the EFL playoff semifinal, they also admitted to spying on Ipswich Town and Oxford United during the season, and they've been kicked out of the promotion final as a result. The Saints will appeal that decision, arguing that it is too severe to kick them out of the playoff final and be docked four points for the 2026-27 season, but if it came to light at a different point, anything could've happened.

We're so far into unprecedented territory that I don't want to speculate, but considering the circumstances, Wrexham have every reason to wonder what would have been.

Here is what to know.

Why is spying an issue?

EFL rules prohibit clubs from observing, or attempting to observe, another club's training sessions in the 72 hours leading up to a match. While Leeds United were caught observing Derby County's training sessions in January 2019, these rules weren't updated in such a way, which is why they were only fined, while the hammer has been brought down on Southampton.

That's where timing comes in. Even if it happened before Southampton's semifinal match with Middlesbrough, there would've been a fair reason to kick the Saints out of the playoff and promote the next highest finishers, Wrexham, to replace them. Similarly, if a points deduction had happened during the season after the Oxford or Ipswich matches, Phil Parkinson's men may have been able to finish higher up the table, earning a playoff place.

All this is a major what could've been, and more changes could be coming as the Championship playoff final is scheduled for May 23, but it could shift depending on the time needed to hear Southampton's appeal as they look to get their place back from Middlesbrough. Considering the prize of nearly $300 million for promotion to the Premier League, it makes sense for the Saints to pull out all the stops, but others will also be watching as this judgment sets a new EFL precedent.

Wrexham aren't the only club with a gripe either, as Oxford United were relegated from the Championship by only four points, and any shifts bringing them closer to West Brom could've also had an impact. It's quite a can of worms that has been opened, which will certainly have fallout for days to come as we wait and see who will ultimately have the chance to join Coventry City and Ipswich Town in the Premier League.