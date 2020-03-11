Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid: Champions League live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, odds

Reigning Champions League winner Liverpool has to come from behind if it wants to keep its hopes of repeating alive when the Reds welcome Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the round of 16 second leg. Atleti won the first leg in Spain 1-0 last month and need just a draw on the road to advance to the quarterfinals, while scoring on the road and losing by just a goal will be enough for Diego Simeone's men. Liverpool has to win the game if it has any hope of advancing. Winning by two goals or greater will be enough, and a 1-0 win for Liverpool will force extra time.

This match will be played in front of spectators despite the coronavirus concerns around Europe. The Manchester City vs. Arsenal Premier League in England on Wednesday was called off.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, March 11 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

TV: TNT and UniMas | Live stream: fuboTV

Odds: Liverpool -175; Draw +275; Atletico Madrid +575 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

First leg recap

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez scored the lone goal of the opening leg after four minutes at the Metropolitano, giving the Spanish side a slim advantage to take to Anfield.

Storylines

Liverpool: This has been the best team in the world for the last year or so, but there is no doubt that this team just isn't clicking. Three losses in the last five have been concerning, and the 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday didn't really change that. Truthfully, the last time Liverpool looked dominant was in the 4-0 win against Southampton nearly a month and a half ago. Against Atleti and its top defense, the Reds have to be on the same page. If this team continues with its average play, it will be packing its bags and leaving the cup. But if this team can find its confidence and click in the final third, they shouldn't have much of a problem moving on.

Atletico Madrid: Expect this team to sit deep in its own half, pressure like crazy in attack and just put forth one of those rugged, annoying performances where there are countless fouls and a constant disruption in play. That is all to leave Liverpool frustrated and to try and take them out of their own game, but the hosts have confidence. Jurgen Klopp said after the first leg, "Welcome to Anfield. It's not over yet." Diego Simeone knows his team has what it takes to get through, and they'll do what they can to set the tone early to make sure it's over for Liverpool after 90 minutes.

Prediction

The Reds come through in a big way with Sadio Mane getting two goals in an assist to squeak through 3-2 on aggregate. Pick: Liverpool 3, Atletico Madrid 1.

