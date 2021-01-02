Barcelona hit the road to take on Huesca in La Liga action on Saturday. Barcelona are in sixth place and are looking to bounce back with win after a dropping points to Eibar in a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, Huesca are sitting in last place on the league table with a low 23 points out of first, 13 points behind Barcelona, as the team is coming off a loss against Celta Vigo. Huesca are considered massive underdogs despite being the hosts, as the Blaugrana are undefeated in their last four fixtures against Huesca in La Liga.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Jan. 2

: Saturday, Jan. 2 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio El Alcoraz

: Estadio El Alcoraz TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -200; Draw +350; Huesca +550 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Huesca: Though it has been a rough La Liga campaign for Huesca so far, the team has a certain layer of resiliency to them despite failing to win any of their first 12 games of the season. The team has nine draws in their fixtures, with only one win in December. Through the draws, Manager Míchel and his roster have shown they are a tough team to face on the defensive side of things, and the team will likely look to frustrate the Blaugrana. If the team tries to sustain pressure in an effort to counter, they'll need Javi Ontiveros to finish in front of goal.

Barcelona: While they haven't been overly dominating in La Liga as of late, Barcelona still enter this match as heavy favorites and anything less than a win will be considered a disappointment, but the team has been dealing with some injuries lately. Philippe Coutinho recently had knee surgery that will sideline him for the next three months, while Messi was held out as a precaution with an ankle injury during Barcelona's last match against Eibar where the the team were heavy favorites against, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Antoine Griezmann's struggles in front of goal continue, and the Frenchman will need to start his 2021 with better finishing against bottom table teams.

Barcelona vs. Huesca prediction

Barcelona will make do with their injuries and get a goal in the first half before sealing the win late in the second half. Pick: Barcelona 2, Huesca 0.