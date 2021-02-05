Real Madrid look to bounce back from their most recent defeat when they head to last-place Huesca on Saturday in La Liga. Los Blancos are 10 points back of city rival Atletico Madrid and need to pick up their form if they are to contend, while Huesca are still very much alive, sitting only three points back of safety with nearly half of the season remaining.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Date : Saturday, Feb. 6

: Saturday, Feb. 6 Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio El Alcoraz -- Huesca, Spain

: Estadio El Alcoraz -- Huesca, Spain TV: beIN Sports

Odds: Huesca +650; Draw +340; Real Madrid -225 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Huesca: After winning just one out of their first 20 games, they are riding some momentum after their 3-1 win over Valladolid. Some teams in 20th place in other leagues have next to no chance of staying up, but Huesca are very much alive, currently sitting just three points from safety. They are also just four points off of 15th place. A point against Madrid would feel like a victory as nobody is expecting them to get anything.

Real Madrid: With Eden Hazard out due to injury, things are getting quite dicey. 10 points back of Atletico Madrid, they are closer to falling out of the top four than they are moving into first place. Madrid have been strong on both ends of the pitch, but the story has been dropping points against teams they really shouldn't. A loss here could be a fatal blow to any title hopes as Huesca have won just two games all season. Expect Real to dominate, to create plenty of chances and to not come close to dropping points.

Prediction

Real don't look overly sharp, but their individual quality makes all the difference in the end. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Huesca 0