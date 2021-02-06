Real Madrid nearly dropped points against last-place Huesca in La Liga on Saturday, but two goals from Raphael Varane were the difference in a 2-1 victory. The French defender, who hadn't scored in over a year for Los Blancos, came up clutch by being in the right place in the right time, scoring twice in the second half.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every Madrid starter, substitute and the manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Real Madrid ratings

Name How did they do? Rating (GK) Thibaut Courtois Didn't have to deal with all that much on frame but made a great save in the second half on a header. Handled crosses well. Had a light day in the end. 6 (DEF) Ferland Mendy Showed some good fight, and his passing was very sharp. Would have liked to get further up the field to make an impact, but Madrid's attack moved through the middle. 6 (DEF) Nacho Precise on the ball and got forward well, but he could have done better in closing down attackers. 6 (DEF) Raphael Varane The star of the show with his two goals, which is a mind-blowing day for any defender not named Sergio Ramos. He was in the right spot twice. 9 (DEF) Alvaro Odriozola Average. Not great in the air, didn't get forward all that much, but when he did the passing was accurate. Didn't get to do much damage in attack. 5 (MID) Luka Modric Nifty passing, doing well to play Benzema and Asensio into space. But at times, he complicated things by lacking accuracy on simple passes. 6 (MID) Casemiro Strong when tackling, and he also came up clutch to create the winning goal, doing exactly what he was supposed to do -- head the ball across the face of goal and hope for the best. 7 (MID) Toni Kroos Super sharp on the ball, completing 96.9 percent of his passes and creating a team-high two chances, though he didn't get a chance to try and strike from range. 7 (FWD) Vinicius Junior Hardly noticeable. Pressed well, and that was about it. Was hardly involved in attack. 4 (FWD) Karim Benzema The biggest threat of the front three but only had a couple of OK looks. Didn't really see much of the ball. The service was poor, but his role on the opener was crucial. 5 (FWD) Marcos Asensio Quiet. Had trouble beating Huesca's defenders and was a bit sloppy on the ball. 4 (SUB 1) Marcelo Came off the bench and played 23 minutes, doing well to get forward and play smart balls into space. 6 (SUB 2) Marvin A late sub who showed some quality and liveliness but never really got into it due to his limited minutes. N/A (SUB 3) Mariano Sloppy on the ball, wasting some decent chances to cause trouble. 5 Manager Zinedine Zidane Lucky. The team wasn't all that sharp and really could have dropped points here. Varane saves the day, but the front three has to be a bit more dynamic. It just feels like Benzema is playing alone. He has to push some more buttons soon. 5



