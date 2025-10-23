It was almost crisis mode for Liverpool as Eintracht Frankfurt went ahead in the 26th minute of play on Wednesday in the Champions League, but it was Hugo Ekitike who had a deft finish to bring the Reds level and spark a come-from-behind victory. The Reds went into Frankfurt and ended a four-match losing streak in all competitions with an emphatic 5-1 victory.

The match was a return to his former club for Ekitike after leaving Frankfurt for Liverpool during the summer, but with Alexander Isak also joining the Reds, it seemed like Ekitike would be headed to the bench. With Mohamed Salah being rested, the French forward showcased his versatility, starting the match on the right wing and scoring a lovely goal, along with taking three shots.

Liverpool went on the counter and Ekitike took a long run before finishing past Frankfurt keeper Michael Zetterer. It was a significant goal as well, with Ekitike finding the back of the net for the fifth time in only his eighth start in all competitions for Liverpool. It's something that has only been done seven times in the last 60 years for Liverpool, and the players who last accomplished the feat make up quite a list, with the late Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah being the last two.

Frankfurt have now allowed a whopping 10 goals in their last two Champions League fixtures, so this is far from a result that says that all is well for Liverpool, but Ekitike could be in for a run as the point striker. At the half, Slot withdrew Isak, bringing on a winger in Federico Chiesa to move Ekitike to the nine. Isak was withdrawn due to a groin injury, which has been a recurring issue for him over the past year, but it's unknown how long he will be out at this stage.

Isak still only has one goal and one assist for Liverpool so far since joining, which is far from the expectations after scoring 23 league goals for Newcastle United last season. A chaotic summer that saw Isak train alone due to requesting a transfer away from Newcastle, it has taken longer than expected for him to regain sharpness from and it would make sense for Ekitike to get more starts going forward with Isak coming off the bench.

The defensive worries are still there for the Reds, but the best way to combat that is by scoring as many goals as possible like they did defeating Frankfurt. Taking 18 shots and putting 14 on target for 3.18 expected goals, there isn't much more that Slot could want from his attack -- except for consistency. Even Florian Wirtz got two assists after also struggling with his transition to the club.

Liverpool needed a win to restore confidence, and now they have to chase down Arsenal and Manchester City ahead of them in the Premier League. Next up is an away trip to face Brentford, which is a chance to do more of the same that they did in Frankfurt. If there will be a changing of the tide for Liverpool, Ekitike will have a large part in it.