Hugo Ekitike is in contention to return to what Arne Slot suggested would be a strong Liverpool squad that take on Barnsley in the FA Cup third round on Monday night. Ekitike missed draws against Fulham and Arsenal with what his manager termed a minor hamstring issue, forcing the Reds to field what looked like dramatically weakened attacks given the absences of Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak.

Ekitike has been one of the best performers in a disappointing season for Liverpool so far and his return will be a welcome one. Asked if anyone would be available for the visit of League One opposition to Anfield, Slot immediately namechecked Ekitike, though he added, "That's not 100% sure, but we will do everything to have him available on Monday."

Wataru Endo is also due to return to training, strengthening Liverpool's defensive options at a time when they are fearing the worst over what looked to be a serious knee injury for Conor Bradley at Arsenal on Thursday night. Of Japan international Endo, Slot said, "If I'm correct, he might start to train one of these days, but he's been out for two months now. That's, of course different than being out for one week [like Ekitike has been]."

Federico Chiesa is another one whose role will be under consideration, particularly with Salah still at the Africa Cup of Nations as Egypt advanced to the semifinals on Saturday. Despite the absence of Salah and Isak, Chiesa has not seen his game time dramatically expanded in recent weeks, a rare start against Wolves on December 27 the first time he has played over an hour for Liverpool this season. Slot, however, gave an indication that the Italy international was happy with his game time.

"I spoke to him two days ago and he said to me that he played more in the recent weeks than he ever did before under me," Slot said.

"He is one of the players that could feature in that game, definitely. But like I said, Hugo might be back, so let's see how we will start that game. He's one of the options that I have."

Whatever the exact nature of the XI, Slot has indicated he will name a strong side for Monday night's game, which comes against an opponent who currently sit 17th in the League One standings. Still, Barnsley have overcome the odds at Anfield before, the last meeting between these two sides seeing Rafa Benitez's Reds dumped out in the fifth round in 2008 in dramatic fashion. Slot may be relatively new to the English game, but he has already learned the hard way the risk of undervaluing opposition in the FA Cup.

As they competed on four fronts last season, Slot opted to make 10 changes to his side for the fourth round against struggling Plymouth Argyle, the game falling just three days before the Merseyside derby. The gamble backfired spectacularly as Ryan Hardie's second half penalty earned Argyle a famous underdog win. This time it appears that the Dutchman is not prepared to play too fast and loose with what might be Liverpool's best chance of silverware this season.

"Last season I made the decision that some players needed to rest in the FA Cup because you cannot play every player every single time," Slot said. "It's obvious that we're not in the League Cup anymore and the FA Cup has always been very important for us. Sometimes in a season where you are still competing for the League Cup, for the Champions League and the league, with the amount of players we had last season and have this season, you have to make choices.

"I can guarantee you that on Monday you will see all the players you saw against Arsenal maybe with some substitutions but then they will be on the bench. That's going to be different than last season against Plymouth."

Viewing information: Liverpool vs. Barnsley