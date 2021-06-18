Hungary host France on Saturday in 2020 UEFA European Championship Group F with Didier Deschamps' men knowing that a win will see them into the knockout phase while the home side need a repeat of their solid showing against Portugal without the late collapse. The French have taken care of one of their hardest matches with an efficient 1-0 win in Germany and victory in Budapest will lessen the importance of their final clash with the Portuguese.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Jun. 19 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, Jun. 19 | 9 a.m. ET Location: Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary

Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary TV: ESPN/Univision

ESPN/Univision Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Hungary +1000; Draw +400 France -300 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

Hungary:

Unlucky to lose so heavily against Portugal after a largely stubborn showing, the Hungarians now have it all to do against France and Germany. Les Bleus will be keen to show what they can do going forward as their German success required plenty of discipline while Hungary really need to win if they are to harbor realistic hopes of a knockout berth. Having suffered at the hands of Cristiano Ronaldo, will it be Kylian Mbappe's turn next?

France:

The 1-0 win in Munich was an ideal start to this summer's campaign and now the world champions will look to make light work of Hungary as they seek early confirmation of their advance past the group stage. The victory at Allianz Arena has calmed talks of tension surrounding Mbappe and Olivier Giroud with Kingsley Coman even excused from the training camp to visit his partner after she gave birth. Although Hungary are the easiest side in Group F on paper, Les Bleus must be wary of the fervent home support.

Prediction

The French to win comfortably after an early scare. Pick: Hungary 1-3 France.