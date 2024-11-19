Julian Nagelsmann's Germany will face Hungary on Tuesday for the last matchup of the group phase of this edition's UEFA Nations League. Germany are sitting at the top of Group 3 with 13 points (four wins, one draw) while Marco Rossi's team are currently third with five points (one win, two draws two defeats). Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 19 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary

Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Hungary +550; Draw +360; Germany -200

Team news

Hungary: Marco Rossi is expected to name the ideal starting lineup, with defender Attila Fiola back in the team after a one-game suspension.

Possible Hungary XI: Dibusz; Fiola, Orban, Dardai; Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Z. Nagy; Szoboszlai, Csoboth; Varga.

Germany: Nagelsmann will likely make some rotations for the last away game of the group phase, as defender Jonathan Tah is suspended for the match and Joshua Kimmich will likely miss the game after suffering a minor ankle injury in the last game against Bosnia.

Possible Germany XI: Nubel; Henrichs, Koch, Schlotterbeck, Gosens; Andrich, Nmecha; Gnabry, Brandt, Sane; Kleindienst.

Prediction

Despite Germany don't really need to win on Tuesday, they are still the strongest team in the group stage and should end it up with another win. PICK: Germany 3, Hungary 1.