France will meet Iceland on Monday for an important match in their FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying run, as the team coached by Didier Deschamps is currently leading Group D with three wins in the first three matches so far, while Ukraine are in second place with four points, followed by the same Iceland with three points and then lastly Azerbaijan with only one point. France are considered one of the biggest candidates and favorites to win the World Cup next year, when Deschamps will play his last tournament as the French national team manager, as he has already announced he will leave France after the summer tournament. Here's what you need to know about Saturday's match.

How to watch Iceland vs. France, odds

Date : Monday, Oct. 13 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Monday, Oct. 13 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Laugardalsvöllur -- Reykjavik

Location: Laugardalsvöllur -- Reykjavik

Fubo (try for free) Odds: Iceland +1000; Draw +475; France -325

Kylian Mbappe out injured

The French star will miss Monday's game after he picked up a minor injury in the last game played against Azerbaijan the same French FA announced: The captain of Les Bleus, who injured his right ankle on Friday night during the match against Azerbaijan, will not travel to Reykjavik. After taking a knock to his right ankle, Kylian Mbappe was forced to leave the pitch before the end of the game against Azerbaijan (3–0) on Friday night in Paris, at the Parc des Princes. The national coach has confirmed his withdrawal. "Kylian Mbappe has been released back to his club and will not be replaced."

Possible lineups

Iceland XI: Elias Olafsson; Victor Palsson, Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Daniel Gretarsson, Mikael Egill Ellertsson; Albert Gudmundsson, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, Thorir Helgason; Jon Thorsteinsson, Daniel Gudjohnsen, Saevar Atli Magnusson.

France XI: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Michael Olise, Khephren Thuram, Adrien Rabiot, Kingsley Coman; Hugo Ekitike, Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Prediction

France are expected to win and get closer to clinch a spot in the next World Cup. Pick: France 2, Iceland 1.