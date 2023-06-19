Portugal are currently first in the group stage with nine points after three games and if they win against Iceland they can be in a very good spot for the qualification. On the other hand, Iceland are currently fifth in the table with only one win in the first three games. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Jun. 20 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jun. 20 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Laugardalsvollur -- Reykjavík, Iceland

Laugardalsvollur -- Reykjavík, Iceland TV: FS1

Team news

Iceland: Iceland faced the injury blow of captain Aron Gunnarsson before the defeat to Slovakia on Saturday, after he sustained an issue in the warm-up and is now uncertain for the visit of Portugal. If he fails the late fitness test, Burnley striker Johann Berg Gudmundsson will likely wear the captain's armband and replace him on Tuesday.

Projected XI: Runarsson; Sampsted, Palsson, Ingason, Magnusson; J. Gudmundsson, Fridriksson, Willumsson; A. Gudmundsson, Finnbogason, Thorsteinsson.

Portugal: The visitors' squad is not free of injury as well, since striker Goncalo Ramos sustained a thigh problem prior to the Bosnia success and has already left the camp.

Projected XI: Costa; Pereira, Dias, A. Silva; Cancelo, Neves, Fernandes, Guerreiro; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Felix.

Prediction

Portugal are expected to win the game and put themselves in a very good position to qualify for the 2024 Euro that will take place next summer in Germany. Pick: Portugal 2, Iceland 0.