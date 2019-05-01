Iker Casillas in stable condition after suffering heart attack during Porto training

Iker Casillas, a World Cup winner with Spain and Real Madrid legend, suffered a heart attack on Wednesday while in training with Porto. The club announced that he's in stable condition at CUF Porto Hospital and that the problem is "resolved." Here's more from Porto's official website:

Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack during a training session on Wednesday morning, at the Porto training center in Olival The session was brought to a prompt end to attend to the Porto goalkeeper, who is now at the CUF Porto Hospital. Casillas is well, stable and with the heart problem having been resolved.

The 37-year-old moved to Porto in 2015 after 16 seasons with Real Madrid, winning the Champions League three times. He also won a World Cup title with Spain in 2010.

It's certainly quite a surprising bit of news, especially with someone who is so young. But thankfully, his outlook appears to be a positive one.

