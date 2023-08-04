Ilkay Gundogan is enjoying every second of his Barcelona experience so far after joining the Catalan giants this summer following seven trophy-laden years with Manchester City which culminated in the UEFA Champions League title last season. The Germany international arrives at Spotify Camp Nou with a wealth of domestic and international experience after successful spells with both Borussia Dortmund and City with his Barca move also reuniting him with former BVB teammates Robert Lewandowski.

Gundogan is targeting further success and silverware in Catalonia but is also relishing the challenge away from the field of sampling La Liga and Spanish culture with the current domestic champions as well as fulfilling a childhood dream. The 32-year-old sat down exclusively with CBS Sports Golazo Network to discuss his aims for the next stage of his career and admitted that it was the best possible way to sign off from his time with City this summer.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"It is a challenge," said Gundogan of his Barca switch. "I think that I had seven incredible years with City. Incredibly successful years too -- the last few months were just amazing. It was not just the titles we won, but the atmosphere in the locker room, the people around the club and that sort of stuff. I have enjoyed these past few months so much.

"You really cannot believe it and sometimes I was thinking why would I want that to change. But that was exactly what I wanted -- to get out of my comfort zone, to prove myself again in a new country with a new culture, a new league and new players. I am someone who loves to explore things and that is how I see it right now. I came here to prove myself, to conquer and to be successful."

Although Gundogan will not be playing under City boss Pep Guardiola any longer, he admits that his former manager's Barca teams influenced him as a youngster and created the dream that he is about to live out.

"It was not necessarily a need but honestly wearing the badge was a dream since I was a child," the man from Gelsenkirchen told CBS Sports Golazo Network exclusively. "I remember the Barca teams that I watched when I was a kid. Even when Pep Guardiola was manager there, I was already a professional but I still loved to watch his Barca teams playing soccer.

"It was always the biggest dream for me to represent Barcelona and I was actually close a couple of times, once when Pep was still there. It was not meant to be but it was meant to be this summer so as soon as I got the opportunity it was quite clear. Winning the treble with City also made it a bit easier as it was a nice goodbye and farewell at the end of the day. That is why I decided to join and I am very proud and honored to be here."

Gundogan joining Barca now brings the midfielder and Lewandowski back together as teammates for the first time since the Poland international left Dortmund for Bayern Munich back in 2014 with the German staying on for two more years at Signal Iduna Park before joining City.

"We had really good talks before I moved here," the Blaugrana's new No. 14 said. "Honestly, we did not speak that regularly over the past few years. I think that we played together for four years in Dortmund, then he went to Bayern Munich while I was still with Dortmund and then I went to City and then he came to Barca. Obviously, we were busy so we did not talk that much, but once we started again on a regular basis, it felt like it did back in the day 10 years or so ago at Dortmund.

"It was natural and I think that this is a very nice thing actually. He was very honest and spoke very positively about everything in Barcelona from the city to the club and the people. Obviously, it is a different culture to the one I had with City. Like I said before, though, I love to go somewhere a not expect a lot."

Gundogan believes that he and Lewandowski both walking away from clubs where they have enjoyed Champions League success to join Barca looking to end a continental drought which dates back to 2015 shows that both players remain ambitious and hungry despite their later years.

"We just met up in the summer break just before I signed all of the paperwork and the deal was sealed," said the one-time UCL winner and two-time runner-up. "We spoke a bit about Barcelona and there were rumors about myself so we communicated a bit more about the club. I think that it shows that we are both very competitive.

"We know what we have achieved but it is in the past and we try to put it to one side and look forward to do even better and more difficult things. I always run towards challenges -- I never run or hide from them. He is similar and he is one of the best strikers in the world and has proven himself on so many different occasions. The fact that he is still here and competing at the highest level shows just what a competitor he is."

Gundogan and Lewandowski both completed preseason with Barca in the U.S. with a 1-0 win over Milan and now the Spanish champions head back to Barcelona for the Joan Gamper Trophy against Tottenham Hotspur before kicking off their La Liga title defense against Getafe.