Incredible own goal decides Copa MX final and the scorer couldn't believe what happened
This is not the way a final should end, but it did
Necaxa are your new Copa MX champions after they beat heavy favorite Toluca in the final 1-0 on Wednesday. But how Los Rayos did it will leave you stunned.
Toluca defender Santiago Garcia scored an outrageous own goal after some miscommunication with the goalkeeper. He, for some reason, couldn't clear it upfield. Instead, he did this:
Talk about heartbreak. That's a moment the defender will never, ever forget. A shame, I tell you.
But it isn't the best own goal ever, because that still goes to Festus Baise of the Hong Kong top flight.
