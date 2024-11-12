Deportivo Riestra are facing an investigated by the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) after "lacking respect for soccer" by starting streamer "Spreen" against Velez Sarsfield on Monday. Ivan Buhajeruk is a social media influencer who goes by the name of his alter ego and crucially boasts upwards of eight million subscribers on YouTube and above five million Instagram followers.

Spreen has never played professional soccer, but started against Argentine topflight leaders Velez as an attacker with head coach Cristian Fabbiani waiting all of 50 seconds before substituting the 24-year-old before he could even touch the ball. Deportivo Riestra have a history of marketing stunts and not only handed Buhajeruk a professional contract, but also registered him with the AFA back in February.

Spreen trained with the team last Tuesday and the club have defended their actions as help towards their main sponsor which is an energy drink company. However, current and former players have slammed the move with many even going as far as condemning it in strong terms with the AFA now set to investigate.

"What happened today was a lack of respect for soccer -- it is a wrong message to society, to kids who try hard," Velez attacker Braian Romero said after his 43rd minute penalty opened the scoring. "Soccer is not that, it is trying and failing and trying again" he added while ex-Argentina international and current Estudiantes de la Plata president Juan Sebastian Veron branded it: "a total lack of respect for soccer and soccer players" via Instagram.

According to Deportivo Riestra captain Milton Celiz, club and energy drink sponsor owner Victor Stinfale came up with the idea that Buhajeruk play. "He laughed and told me to leave him for half an hour," said Fabbiani of his discussion with opposite number Gustavo Quinteros of Velez before the incident.

"It is something contractual that was signed a long time ago and the club depends a lot on publicity. It was probably a one-time thing" he added. Nicolas Caro Torres leveled for Deportivo Riestra after 63 minutes which held for a 1-1 draw against the league leaders who are on 43 points while Deportivo Riestra are ninth with 31.

"Considering that it is the responsibility of the Ethics Tribunal to conduct investigations into all conduct that may harm the reputation and integrity of Argentine soccer, particularly when it involves illegal, immoral, or unethical behavior as stipulated in Article 2 of the AFA's Code of Ethics," reads AFA bulletin number 6587. "Open the inquiry and request the intervention of the instructional body of this Tribunal as appropriate."

Article 2 of the AFA's Code of Ethics stipulates that "this code applies to players, employees; intermediaries; legal entities; officials; match officials and other individuals and/or parties related to them who belong or are subject to the AFA and/or its directly or indirectly affiliated clubs." Buhajeruk hails from Santa Fe and became the first content creator outside of Spain to crack the top three most popular Spanish-speaking streamers when he overtook El Rubius and Illo Juan in early 2023 which ranked him only behind Ibai Llanos on 104.5 million hours watched and Auronplay.

On Monday Riestra released a statement apologizing for the stunt.

"Yesterday, we had the opportunity to feature Iván Buhajeruk, one of the most important influencers in Latin America, in the match against Vélez ... Unfortunately, this action generated many negative opinions. We want to offer our sincerest apologies to those who felt offended."