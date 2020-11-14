Kylian Mbappe will not take to the Estadio da Luz pitch when France face Portugal in UEFA's Nations League this Saturday because the Paris Saint-Germain man has not yet recovered from his recent injury.

Initially diagnosed as a right hamstring problem, sources have told CBS Sports that the lingering issue is actually in his right-thigh and that Didier Deschamps and his medical staff have deemed him unfit to feature in Lisbon.

Mbappe, 21, picked up the injury in the 3-0 win away at Nantes in Ligue 1 at the end of October and has not featured since he was forced off at the 74-minute mark.

France have not given up hope that the former Monaco man could play some part against Sweden next Tuesday in the final of the League A Group 3 fixtures and PSG travel to Stade Louis II on the Friday in Le Championnat.

RB Leipzig visit Parc des Princes the following week in a crunch Champions League Group H clash and Thomas Tuchel's men hope to be able to field Mbappe and fellow injured star Neymar by then.

The French are currently tied with Portugal on 10 points and will likely need a win in Lisbon to finish above Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates due to their superior goal difference.

Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann have both scored twice for the world champions and the former will hope to make one final contribution against the Swedish next week when they visit Stade de France.