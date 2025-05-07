It was one of the most memorable Champions League semifinals in the history of this tournament and Inter managed to knocked out Barcelona after the 4-3 return leg in Milan, with the deciding goal of Davide Frattesi that sees the side coached by Simone Inzaghi play their second Champions League final in three seasons. After losing the 2023 edition in the 1-0 final against Manchester City in Istanbul, the Nerazzurri have the unprecedented chance to earn European glory once more, making the cycle of Inzaghi one of the most successful in recent years for the Italian giants. But, regardless of who will be the team they will face in Munich on May 31, why are Inter much different from the team that lost in 2023 against Manchester City? Here's what you need to know:

A different European experience

The team coached by Inzaghi has a different European experience and mentality compared to the 2023 final. Back then, the Nerazzurri were the real surprise of the season and nobody could expect their run to the final, which was also helped by a quite easier knockout stages as they won against FC Porto, Benfica and AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina semifinals. The year before, the first season with Inzaghi in charge of the Italian team, the Nerazzurri lost to Liverpool in the round of 16, which was their first ever knockout match in 11 years. With Inzaghi, the European mentality became much more solid, as they only lost the Atletico de Madrid in the round of 16 in penalties in 2024 before the exciting run of the current spell. Before knocking out Barcelona, the Italian giants were able to end up in the top eight of the league phase before eliminating Feyenoord and then Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. If there is one big difference compared to 2023, it is that back then it looked like a miracle that they were facing the side coached by Pep Guardiola, but now they have much more self-consciousness than before, thanks to the work they have done over the years.

Lautaro Martinez and "Thu-La"

Inter have also a new captain since the 2023 season, as Lautaro Martinez was named as the new club captain after the departure of Samir Handanovic in the summer 2023. The Argentinian striker is the face of this team, and the fact he did the impossible to recover in time for the second leg at San Siro after suffering a muscular injury in Barcelona, it tells why he wants to win the Champions League more than anyone else. After winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, and the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, winning the Champions League would probably be the last dream he has as a soccer player. If he does it, there are also big chances he can win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, after finishing 7th in the same award last year. Compared to 2023, when he was playing alongside Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku, his new teammate Marcus Thuram is helping Lautaro to improve his performances.

The end of a cycle

On top of that, there is a feeling, unlike both PSG and Arsenal, that this might be the last dance for some parts of the Inter roster, as their current roster will be drastically changed in the summer of 2025. It will happen, as club president Giuseppe Marotta already said before the Barcelona semifinal first leg, especially because Inter's new American owners, Oaktree, want to make the roster younger and still competitive in the near future. Some players will likely leave the team in the summer, regardless what happens in the final on May 31, but others will stay to make sure there is a future for this team, even if it will be probably added with some younger players. It feels like the final might be the last dance for this group, before a new revolution that aims to be as successful as this one that is about to finish. Unlike 2010, when Inter failed to sustain their historic Treble-winning heights under Jose Mourinho: the upcoming revolution aims to maintain that elite level.