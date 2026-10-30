It was an historic day in Milan as Inter and AC Milan have finally unveiled the project for the new stadium that will replace San Siro, the current arena that hosts the home games of both teams. The new San Siro will be named "Generali Stadium" after the Italian insurance company Generali acquired the naming rights of the stadium in a deal worth €650 million ($725 million) over 20 years, according to multiple reports. The Generali Stadium will be ready by the 2031-2032 season, according to the two clubs, just in time for the UEFA 2032 Euro that will be co-hosted by Italy and Turkiye, with construction starting in 2028. The current San Siro will be demolished only after the new stadium is ready to be used by the teams, giving more time for fans to attend a match in the iconic Italian stadium that was built in 1926.

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Let's now go into the details of the new arena: According to the joint news release from both clubs, it will be a "71,500-seat stadium designed around one of football's most iconic atmospheres, setting a new standard for the live fan experience". A bold architectural vision by Foster + Partners and MANICA, bringing together Lord Norman Foster and David Manica, the two architects who previously worked on the design of London's Wembley Stadium. The new arena will feature a striking X-frame structure and a sweeping double-curved roof, conceived to become Milan's next landmark. A "defining investment" by RedBird and Oaktree, AC Milan and Inter ownerships, to "strengthen sporting competitiveness, unlock future growth and help shape the next era of Italian football".

Two seating tiers form a continuous 360-degree bowl, creating exceptional sightlines and an immersive connection between fans and pitch. At either end, the iconic Curvas rise as single, steep walls of support, drawn forward toward the field of play with seating inclinations of up to 37 degrees to amplify both atmosphere and visual impact. At the heart of the design is a striking structural form, whose powerful rhythm recalls both the legacy of Italian engineering and the intricate craftsmanship of the Duomo di Milano.

Courtesy of Inter and AC Milan

Engineered to capture and intensify crowd energy, the stadium's acoustic design ensures supporters remain at the heart of the spectacle, helping create an environment designed to be among the most atmospheric in world football. Enhanced accessibility, modern hospitality concepts and a broad range of seating options, from world-class premium experiences to popular seating areas, will ensure the venue welcomes every generation of fan, while offering new ways to experience the game.

The two teams will continue to share their home stadium, a unique tradition that started in the late '40's of the 20th century, when Inter moved to San Siro as well. Unlike most of the teams around the world of soccer, Inter and AC Milan decided to continue sharing their home stadium after leaving the current arena. After years of failed projects and attempts, the new stadium is now a concrete reality. In 2025, the Milan City Council approved the sale of the city's San Siro stadium to the two clubs Inter and AC Milan. Now, the two Italian teams have decided to move into a new direction and era.

Courtesy of Inter and AC Milan

As Italian soccer is facing a crisis also regarding their infrastructures, the Generali Stadium can drastically increase the match revenues of both Inter and AC Milan, putting them at the level of the European rivals. At the same time, seeing the teams leave the legendary San Siro will be hard.

San Siro has been the home of AC Milan and Inter, but its history extends far beyond soccer. The iconic stadium has hosted some of the most memorable sporting and cultural events, including the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games and legendary concerts by some of the biggest names in music. From Bob Marley's historic performance in 1980, the first-ever concert at San Siro, to unforgettable shows by the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Taylor Swift, U2 or Bruce Springsteen, who has famously described San Siro as his second home, the stadium has become a landmark far beyond the world of sport. Now, a new era is about to start but the "old" San Siro won't be forgotten.



