Former Inter legend and 2010 Champions League winner Cristian Chivu is the new coach of the Italian club after the Nerazzurri parted ways with Simone Inzaghi, who joined Saudi side Al-Hilal. Chivu signed his new deal after refusing to extend his deal with his former club, Parma. The Nerazzurri announced: "FC Internazionale Milano is pleased to welcome Cristian Chivu as the new head coach of the First Team. The Coach has signed a contract with Inter until 30 June 2027."

The former Inter U19 manager, who only coached 13 Serie A matches in his career with a record of three wins, seven draws and three defeats during the 2024-25 season at Parma, will be back at his former club where he will replace Inzaghi after making two Champions League finals while winning three Supercoppa Italiana trophies, two Coppa Italia and one Serie A title.

The Nerazzurri were looking for a young manager who could start a new cycle at the club, working closely with young players, and the first name on the list was former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who is currently at Como. However, the Italian club didn't allow their manager to start talks with Inter as Como president Mirwan Suwarso said, "We have communicated our refusal directly to the president of Inter, who has recognised it with the courtesy and clarity that is expected among clubs that have mutual respect. For this reason, we treat rumors insistent on their interest in our coach as pure fantasy, hardly anyone would insist after such a clear answer. Especially a club of the caliber of Inter."

Former NYCFC manager Patrick Vieira was also on the list of the Italian club, and after the refusal of Como, the Nerazzurri decided to go with the Romanian coach, who is set to make his comeback at the club where he played from 2007 to 2014 and where he also started his coaching career in the youth teams from 2018 to 2024 before Parma called him earlier this year to avoid relegation.

Chivu will also coach the Italian giants in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup that will take place in the United States starting from June 14 where Inter will meet Monterrey, Urawa Reds and River Plate in the group stages of the new tournament.