It will be a key Champions League return leg for Cristian Chivu's Inter as the Nerazzurri need to make a comeback against Bodo/Glimt after suffering a 3-1 defeat away last week in Norway. The 2025 Champions League finalists will have to focus on the second leg that will take place at San Siro after an exciting weekend of Serie A soccer, as the Nerazzurri are currently at the top of the standings with a 10-point margin on AC Milan and can fully focus on the European tournament ahead of the last and crucial stint of the season. Inter will need to make it without their captain, Lautaro Martinez, who suffered a muscular injury in the first leg and will miss at least another week of action. Here's what you need to know ahead of the match against Bodo/Glimt that will take place on Tuesday:

Get ready for the Knockout Stage like never before with the UEFA Champions League Bracket Games! Create a pool to compete against friends or enter our Bracket Challenge for a chance to win a dream trip to London, including 2 UCL tickets and a tour of the UCL Today set! Plus, see how you stack up against UCL Today's own Jamie and Micah. Sign up now before brackets are unlocked after the Round of 16 draw, or play on the CBS Sports App!

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 24 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Feb. 24 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan

: San Siro -- Milan Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter -431; Draw +594; Bodo/Glimt +913

Possible lineups

Inter XI: Yann Sommer; Yann Aurel Bisseck, Manuel Akanji, Alessandro Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Nicolo Barella, Piotr Zielinski, Petar Sucic, Federico Dimarco; Francesco Pio Esposito, Marcus Thuram.

Bodo/Glimt XI: Nikita Haikin; Fredrik Sjoevold, Odin Luraas Bjoertuft, Jostein Gundersen, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan; Haakon Evjen, Patrick Berg, Sondre Brunstad Fet; Ole Blomberg, Kasper Waarts Hoegh, Jens Petter Hauge.

First leg result

Inter lost 3-1, although the underlying statistics suggest a much closer match, with Bodo/Glimt making the most of their attempts to score three goals, well above their expected goal total.

CBS Sports

Prediction

The Nerazzurri are expected to win against the Norwegian side, the only question is if it will be enough for them to access the Round of 16 of the European tournament after the 3-1 defeat of the first leg. Pick: Inter 3, Bodo/Glimt 0.

How to watch UCL

All of the action on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.