The UEFA Champions League's Matchday 8 is set for Wednesday and chaos is expected. All 36 teams will be in action as 18 games will take place simultaneously at 3 p.m. ET with so much left to be decided. Inter are in a fine spot sitting in fourth place, but what do they need to do to reach their goal of locking up a spot in the last 16? Here's what to know:
Inter
Table position: 4th
Points: 16
Matchday eight opponent: Monaco
What's needed: Inter have clinched a spot in the knockout stages, but a draw will secure a top-eight spot. If they fail to win, it will depend on other results to see if they fall out of the top eight.
Like Arsenal, a win or draw and Inter secure their place in the top eight of the table. The issue is that Monaco will also be gunning for a victory to try and maintain their own top-eight finish as they're one of six teams level on 13 points that can cause chaos on the final day. Inter have turned UCL into clockwork showing up and winning almost every match, 1-0. They've scored eight goals and only allowed one in seven matches but what's important as of late is that Lautaro Martinez is back to his best. The Argentine striker has scored or assisted in six consecutive matches and will be looked at to down Monaco and finish the job.
Matchday 8 TV schedule
All times Eastern
|WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
|TIME
|HOW TO WATCH
UEFA Champions League Today pre-match
2 p.m.
The Golazo Show
3 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Celtic
3 p.m.
FC Barcelona vs. Atalanta
3 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Slavon Bratislava
3 p.m.
Brest vs. Real Madrid
3 p.m.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan
3 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
3 p.m.
Girona vs. Arsenal
3 p.m.
|Inter vs. AS Monaco
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Net
|Juventus vs. Benfica
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
|Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Manchester City vs. Club Brugge
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Lille vs. Feyenoord
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|PSV vs. Liverpool
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|RB Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Sporting CP vs. Bologna
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Stuttgart vs. PSG
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
|Young Boys vs. Crvena Zvezda
|3 p.m.
|Paramount+
UEFA Champions League Today post-match
5 p.m.
Scoreline
6 p.m.
The Champions Club
7 p.m.
Champions League standings
Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for knockout phase playoffs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|7
|7
|0
|0
|15
|2
|+13
|21
|2
|Barcelona
|7
|6
|0
|1
|26
|11
|+15
|18
|3
|Arsenal
|7
|5
|1
|1
|14
|2
|+12
|16
|4
|Inter
|7
|5
|1
|1
|8
|1
|+7
|16
|5
|Atletico Madrid
|7
|5
|0
|2
|16
|11
|+5
|15
|6
|AC Milan
|7
|5
|0
|2
|13
|9
|+4
|15
|7
|Atalanta
|7
|4
|2
|1
|18
|4
|+14
|14
|8
|Bayer Leverkusen
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|7
|+6
|13
|9
|Aston Villa
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|4
|+5
|13
|10
|AS Monaco
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|10
|+3
|13
|11
|Feyenoord
|7
|4
|1
|2
|17
|15
|+2
|13
|12
|Lille
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|9
|+2
|13
|13
|Brest
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|8
|+2
|13
|14
|Borussia Dortmund
|7
|4
|0
|3
|19
|1
|+8
|12
|15
|Bayern Munich
|7
|4
|0
|3
|17
|11
|+6
|12
|16
|Real Madrid
|7
|4
|0
|3
|17
|12
|+5
|12
|17
|Juventus
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|5
|+4
|12
|18
|Celtic
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|10
|+1
|12
|19
|PSV
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|10
|+1
|12
|20
|Club Brugge
|7
|3
|2
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|11
|21
|Benfica
|7
|3
|1
|3
|14
|12
|+2
|10
|22
|PSG
|7
|3
|1
|3
|10
|8
|+2
|10
|23
|Sporting CP
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|11
|+1
|10
|24
|Stuttgart
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|13
|-1
|10
|25
|Manchester City
|7
|2
|2
|3
|15
|13
|+2
|8
|26
|Dinamo Zagreb
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|18
|-8
|8
|27
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|7
|28
|Bologna
|7
|1
|2
|4
|3
|8
|-5
|5
|29
|Sparta Prague
|7
|1
|1
|5
|7
|19
|-12
|4
|30
|RB Leipzig
|7
|1
|0
|6
|8
|14
|-6
|3
|31
|Girona
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|32
|Crvena Zvezda
|7
|1
|0
|6
|12
|22
|-10
|3
|33
|Sturm Graz
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|14
|-10
|3
|34
|RB Salzburg
|7
|1
|0
|6
|4
|23
|-19
|3
|35
|Slovan Bratislava
|7
|0
|0
|7
|6
|24
|-18
|0
|36
|Young Boys
|7
|0
|0
|7
|3
|23
|-20
|0