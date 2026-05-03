Inter are now officially the 2025-26 Serie A champions, rebounding for a major trophy less than one year after the 2025 Champions League final defeat against PSG, one of the biggest disappointments in the history of the Italian team. The Nerazzurri were able to turn things around under new coach Cristian Chivu, who was appointed in the summer to replace Simone Inzaghi, who signed to become the new Al-Hilal head coach a few days after the end of the 2024-25 season. They officially clinched on Sunday with the 2-0 win over Parma.

Chivu coached within Inter's academy system from 2019 to 2024 before beginning his Serie A managerial career at Parma, successfully guiding the club to safety from relegation during his 13 matches in charge. After winning the 21st Serie A title in the history of Inter, he became only the second Inter figure to win the Scudetto both as a player and as a manager, following Armando Castellazzi, who won the 1927–28 Serie A title as a player and later as a coach in the 1937–38 season.

Inter dominated the 2025-26 season and led the Serie A standings for most of the season, despite a challenging summer of 2025. Rivals such as AC Milan, who appointed Massimiliano Allegri, and AS Roma, who hired Gian Piero Gasperini, along with Napoli, who managed to convince Antonio Conte to remain after winning the 2024–25 Serie A title, all appeared to strengthen their positions. Meanwhile, Inter seemed to be struggling, particularly after losing the Champions League final and ending Inzaghi's final season without a single trophy. Chivu, with only 13 games of Serie A experience as coach, was able to regain the confidence needed in his players and trusted some new faces of the team, like Italian striker Francesco Pio Esposito, who was one of the secrets behind their success.

Despite their Champions League playoff elimination against Bodø/Glimt, the Nerazzurri still have a chance to add more silverware, with the Coppa Italia final scheduled for May 13 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome against Maurizio Sarri's Lazio.