The 2-0 defeat against Fluminense on Monday in the ound of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup opened a crisis inside Inter's dressing room. The captain of the club, Lautaro Martinez, spoke after the match to DAZN and clarified his position about the difficult moment that the team is going through, after failing to win a trophy in the 2024-25 season, losing 5-0 the Champions League final against PSG and also facing a managerial change, with former Nerazzurri manager Simone Inzaghi joining Al-Hilal before the same Italian club appointed 2010 Champions League winner Cristian Chivu as the new head coach.

Inter are starting a new cycle, but some of the key players of the current roster may depart this summer, as Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu who, according to multiple reports, is in talks to join Galatasaray.

Lautaro Martinez spoke very openly about the current situation and indirectly referred to Calhanoglu.

"The message is clear -- whoever wants to stay, stay, whoever doesn't want to stay must go. We are fighting for an important shirt and we have to fight for important goals ... I won't name names. We are here to do everything, but I saw many things that I didn't like. So as captain, as group leader, then there is the coach first, but I have to say it because that's who I am. I'm on one side or the other. I want to fight for the goals because we are a great team, we have returned to the top, and I want to continue."

Inter President Beppe Marotta made clear, after the interview of Lautaro, the Argentinian striker was referring to Calhanoglu.

"I interpret his words positively. Lautaro, as captain, has highlighted some suppositions and some truths. One thing I always say, if a player wants to leave, it's right that he goes. There is no one who has concretely expressed this intention. He was perhaps referring to Calhanoglu, but it is part of the end-of-season dynamics that we have always faced calmly. We will talk to Calhanoglu and we will deal with it in the best way for the interests of Inter and his team. This call from Lautaro is shared by the club. This must be the winning spirit that can take us far."

As the tension increased, the Turkish player issued a statement that was published on his social media channels, calling for respect.

"After the injury in the Champions League final, we still decided that I would travel with the team to the United States. Being there, even without being able to play, was important to me. I wanted to be close to the group, to give my support. Unfortunately, during a training session in the USA, I suffered another injury -- in a different area. The diagnosis was clear: a muscle tear. That's why I couldn't play in this competition. That's all. No hidden stories. Yesterday we lost. And it hurts. I experienced it with sadness, not only as a footballer but as a person who truly cares about this team. Despite the injury, right after the final whistle, I called some teammates to show my support. Because when you care, that's what you do".

"What struck me the most, however, were the words that came afterward. Harsh words. Words that divide, not unite. In my entire career, I have never looked for excuses. I have always taken my responsibilities. I have played even through pain. And in difficult moments, I have always tried to be a point of reference. Not with words, but with actions. I respect every opinion -- even that of a teammate, even that of the president. But respect cannot be one-sided. I have always shown it, both on and off the pitch. And I believe that in football, as in life, true strength lies in knowing how to respect each other, especially in the most delicate moments. I have never betrayed this shirt. I have never said I was unhappy at Inter. In the past, I received offers - even very significant ones. But I chose to stay. Because I know what this shirt means to me. And I thought my choices spoke for themselves. I had the honor of being the captain of my national team. And there I learned that the true leader is the one who stays by his teammates' side, not the one who looks for a culprit when it's easier to do so. I love this sport. I love this club. And I love these colors, for which I have given everything every day. The future? We'll see. But history will always remember those who stood tall. Not those who raised their voice the loudest."

Calhanoglu joined the Nerazzurri as a free agent in the summer of 2021 after his deal with AC Milan, Inter's city rival, expired. Since then, he scored 38 goals in 182 matches, winning one Serie A title, two Coppa Italia and three Supercoppa Italiana, becoming one of the idols of the fanbase.