The Italian Sport Judge has decided against sanctioning Inter defender Francesco Acerbi due to lack of evidence after he was accused by Napoli defender Juan Jesus of using a racist slur during the Inter vs. Napoli game on March 17. After both players were heard, the referee, the audio and the videos available were studied, the Judge issued the following statement, "The discriminatory content of the offense, without calling into question the good faith of the Napoli player, appears to have been perceived only by the 'offended' player (Juan Jesus), without, therefore, the support of any external evidentiary evidence, which is audio, video and testimony."

Juan Jesus was spotted on camera speaking to the referee Federico La Penna, pointing at the Keep Racism Out badge on his shirt alleging that Acerbi racially insulted him. After the match, Jesus spoke to DAZN and downplayed the incident. "What happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch. He apologized and we can move on. When the referee blows the whistle, it is all behind us. I know that Acerbi is a good man and he apologized, because he realized that he had gone a bit over the top with some words. He is an intelligent guy, so I hope he learns from it and won't do it again."

However, the day after the game Acerbi gave a different account of events. Amid the fallout of the incident, he was removed from the squad for Italy's upcoming friendlies. While returning from the Italian training camp, he briefly spoke to the assembled press and denied using racist language. "I've never said any racist words, I am very calm. I have been playing football for 20 years and I know what I am saying. Many things happen on the pitch, many things can be said while playing. Then when the referee blows his whistle we shake hands and friends like before. There must be no racism anywhere in the world."

Then, Napoli's defender fired back and issued a statement on his social media: "The matter had been closed for me on the pitch with Acerbi's apology and frankly I would've preferred not to go back over the ignoble thing I had to deal with. However, today I read Acerbi statements that are totally in contrast with what really happened, with what he said yesterday on the pitch and the evidence also shown by footage with unequivocal lip-reading in which he asked for my forgiveness. I will not stand for this. Racism must be fought here and now. Acerbi told me 'Go away you nero, you are just a n-gro.' Following my protest to the referee, he admitted that he made a mistake and apologized, adding, 'for me n-gro is just an insult like any other. Today he changed his version of events and maintains there was no racist insult. I have nothing to add."

Acerbi always denied the allegations and continued to do so when he was heard by the FA Prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè, who also spoke with Juan Jesus, who repeated his version of the story. After deliberation, the Italian Sport Judge concluded that since there is no evidence available to suspend Acerbi, there would be no suspension. Acerbi is now set to be back in the team and possibly start next Monday at San Siro against Empoli.