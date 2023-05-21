Napoli won 3-1 against Inter, and thanks to this win the team coached by Luciano Spalletti has given new hope to AC Milan to end up in the top four at the end of the season. In fact, Stefano Pioli's side won 5-1 on Saturday against Sampdoria and closed the gap with the Nerazzurr to only two points.

After losing against Napoli, Inzaghi's side are at risk all of a sudden of falling out of the top four with two games left before the end of the Serie A season with games against Atalanta at home and Torino away left to play. The Rossoneri will face Juventus next weekend away and will play Verona at home in the last home game.

The Inter side that lost against Napoli was a heavily rotated one after Inzaghi decided to play with a number of backups after eliminating AC Milan in the Champions League semifinals and before playing the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday against Fiorentina. The choices of Inzaghi didn't pay off as starter Roberto Gagliardini was sent off before halftime after receiving two yellow cards. It was obviously a crucial moment of the game. In fact, Napoli scored the opener in the second half with Zambo Anguissa before Romelu Lukaku scored the equalizer.

Inter's draw didn't last long, as Napoli's captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Gianluca Gaetano scored the second and third goal for the home team. Inter will need to win against Atalanta next week and also hope AC Milan drop points against Juventus to avoid decisive final week of the season.