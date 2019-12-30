Inter Miami hires Diego Alonso: Everything to know about new MLS franchise's first coach

Finally, Inter Miami has its coach. One of the newest MLS franchises announced Monday that it has hired 44-year-old Uruguayan Diego Alonso as the club's inaugural manager. A former player with the Uruguayan national team, he's a proven winner who has coached six different clubs before joining MLS. He's coached in Uruguay, Paraguay and Mexico and had a successful professional career as a player with clubs like Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Pumas, Penarol and more.

Sources tell CBS Sports that the club strongly considered Nice coach Patrick Vieira and were hopeful in possibly luring David Beckham's former manager Carlo Ancelotti, who went to Everton. They instead went with Alonso, who instantly has one of the top coaching pedigrees in MLS.

Here's everything to know about the move.

How has his coaching career gone?

Alonso has had a nice run as coach, especially for a 44-year-old. In his coaching career, he's won three titles overall, winning Liga MX and CONCACAF Champions League at Pachuca before winning the CONCACAF Champions League with Monterrey this year. He has a winning record as a coach in Mexico with 105 wins, 58 draws and 65 losses -- a winning percentage of 46 percent.

What is his coaching style?

I love this hire for Inter, especially with the young talent the team has in attack. Alonso has proven he can lead a young team to success just like he did at Pachuca, and he knows how to motivate young players and put them in a position to succeed. With bigger names and more experienced players, he's had a little bit of trouble playing to their strengths and has been more cautious.

As is true to the Uruguayan style of playing, his priority is defense. With Monterrey in CCL this season, the club allowed just four goals in eight games, beating Alianza (El Salvador), Atlanta United, Sporting Kansas City and Tigres to win the title. He likes playing with size in attack and speed on the wings, and he also likes to have his team go on the counter.

What are the early expectations?

At a minimum, the expectation will be to make the playoffs. With the recent early success of teams like Atlanta United and LAFC, Inter Miami will hope and plan to make a splash. The team has added some experience in players like Roman Torres and Lee Nguyen, but expectations might need to be a bit lower considering all of these moves have been made without Alonso being with the club. Does he really have the guys that he wants to build around? Lots of work ahead, and this team is running behind schedule, but Inter Miami will expect a winning record in year one.

