It's the end of an era for Inter Miami. Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets has announced that he is retiring at the end of the season via an Instagram video. Miami has five matches left in the regular season, and since they've already qualified for the MLS Cup playoffs, the season is far from done for the Spanish midfielder, but it does now take on more significance.

Few have reached the highs that Busquets has with Barcelona, Spain, and Inter Miami during his career. Only Lionel Messi and Xavi Hernandez have made more appearances than Busquets for Barcelona. Winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Supporters' Shield, Leagues Cup, the European Championship, and the FIFA World Cup, Busquets has also won almost everything that there is to win during his storied carrer and is still in the running for two more club trophies this season in Major League Soccer.

"I feel that the time has come to say goodbye to my career as a professional soccer player. It has been almost 20 years enjoying this incredible story that I have always dreamed of," Busquets said. "A heartfelt thank you to everyone, and to football for everything. You will always be a part of this beautiful story."

Joining Inter Miami with Messi in 2023, Busquets has been able to take the club to new heights, and now, as he prepares to depart, he'll leave the keys to the midfield in good hands with Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentine midfielder joined Inter Miami during the summer from Atletico Madrid on a loan with an option to buy. Clearing a Designated Player spot during the offseason will open the door for Miami to trigger that option while maintaining roster compliance.

But the job isn't done for a midfielder who was a linchpin in a 2010 World Cup title for the Spanish maternal team. At 37, Busquets still provides a strong defensive shield for the Herons while possessing vision and the ability to split the lines and set up Messi and the rest of the attackers. Miami will next be in action on Saturday in an away trip against Toronto FC.