Inter Miami named Phil Neville as the team's new head coach ahead of the 2021 season. The club announced the move on Monday, reuniting Neville with his former Manchester United and England teammate David Beckham, who is a co-owner of the club.

Neville had been coaching the England women's national team, and he has served as an assistant at Manchester United, Valencia and the England U-21 team. He played for United and Everton during a career that lasted nearly two decades.

"I am incredibly delighted for this opportunity to coach Inter Miami and to work with Chris and the entire ownership group. This is a very young club with a lot of promise and upside, and I am committed to challenging myself, my players and everyone around me to grow and build a competitive soccer culture we can all be proud of," Neville said in a release. "This fantastic soccer-loving market deserves consistent performances and a winning mentality, and I look forward to getting to work."

Neville coached the England women's national team to a fourth-place finish at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, losing to champion United States in the semifinals. As the coach of England, he went 19-5-11 in three years, winning the 2019 SheBelieves Cup.

The 43-year-old Bury, England native replaced Uruguayan Diego Alonso, who lasted just one season at the club despite making it to the playoffs. Inter Miami boasts a squad with some talent, highlighted by Gonzalo Higuain, Blaise Matuidi and Rodolfo Pizarro.