Inter Miami came into the campaign with ambitions of winning back-to-back MLS Cup titles, but it quickly became clear that they had taken a step back following the retirement of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Lionel Messi still did Messi things, but it wasn't enough to save a season where the Herons employed three different coaches while failing to christen the Nu Stadium with a trophy. Miami may be a victim of their own standards, but the season has to go down as a failure, even if the Columbus Crew were impressive in pulling off their first-round victory.

It can be hard to match the highs of a season that saw a team make the knockouts of the Club World Cup and then win MLS Cup, but this season didn't come close despite an eye-watering spend bringing in German Berterame and Casemiro while completing transfer obligations on Rodrigo De Paul, Tadeo Allende and others in the squad.

There's a strange balance because just when it seems as if Miami are building around young, dynamic players looking to play alongside Messi en route to eventual European dreams, they're then dragged back into signing aging players who can't keep up with the pace of MLS. That leads to fun games to watch, but it doesn't lead to sustainable soccer, as when Messi doesn't lead the charge, Miami can't win games.

The Argentine didn't have a goal contribution in eight MLS games that he appeared in this season, including the playoffs. Miami failed to win any of those, with four losses and four draws. That doesn't seem like a team that is anywhere near prepared for the eventual life after Messi that will come for us all. We've already seen him retire from international play, and at 39, the day could come sooner than we think for the end of his club career as well.

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Miami's time with Messi has been successful, winning the Leagues Cup, Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup, but the absolute avalanche of trophies expected when you have Messi hasn't come yet. With it being a salary-cap league, there are limits to building a super team, but Miami have come as close as any squad to doing it on paper. Yet it was still the collective brilliance of Nashville SC that stood out this season, and not the Herons.

Sure, Nashville may not win MLS Cup either, but looking at Nashville, what they do is repeatable, while Miami aren't. This is because there's a clear plan for what type of players Nashville target, and their focus on defense will ensure that Nashville's floor is high. They still have stars, but those stars are involved in every aspect of play instead of just the attack. When you can get Messi, you get Messi, but Miami have failed at building a cohesive team around him. When Messi eventually departs, there will be plenty of money to sink into their next star, but that star won't transcend soccer in the way that Messi has.

Due to that, an actual plan is needed on what to do moving forward. Significant resources are tied up in De Paul and Casemiro, while Berterame may need to be moved on to get a secondary goal scorer. Left back is still an issue, and the list keeps growing during a critical offseason for Miami. With the MLS Sprint season coming before the change to a traditional fall-to-spring soccer calendar, it's the perfect time for a much-needed reset.



Manager Kily Gonzalez admitted that reliance on Messi played a part in the loss to Columbus, and priority number one for whoever the coach is will be to fix that. Getting back to what they did well in recruiting in South America is possible, but to do that, Miami need to commit to an identity. As this season showed, just firing a coach when things get tough and hoping that Messi can pull a team through isn't enough to win MLS Cup. Even with 42 goal contributions and a likely league MVP coming his way, Messi can only go so far. Miami need to figure out how to win without him, or this team is going back to what it was before Messi, a side struggling to even make the playoffs in a more competitive MLS.