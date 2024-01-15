Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates have reported back for preseason training as they ready themselves for the 2024 campaign and there are already some new faces on Tata Martino's roster with Luis Suarez and Julian Gressel added to the mix. Messi was already in good company with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at DRV PNK Stadium for the second half of last term but it was not enough to bring the Herons back into postseason playoff contention. Miami are already aiming big this coming season with Suarez talking up the team's chances of a clean sweep after linking up with his new teammates for the first time since joining as a free agent from Gremio in Brazil.

This is how Messi and Miami's preseason schedule is looking as we approach the first game.

FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 23 | 12 p.m. ET Location: The Cotton Bowl -- Dallas, U.S.

The quintessential intra-Major League Soccer tuneup which will see Miami take to the field for the first time in Dallas although not at the 20,000 or so capacity Toyota Stadium which Nico Estevez's side call home. Instead, given the lure of potentially having Messi in Texas twice this year for games vs. Dallas, the Cotton Bowl which holds just under 100,000 has been selected as the venue for this friendly suggesting that a big crowd will be expecting to see some of the Argentina international as well as Suarez, Busquets and Alba.

Al Hilal vs. Inter Miami

Date: Monday, Jan. 29 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 29 | 7 p.m. ET Location: Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

This would have been Messi and Neymar's first reunion since their ill-fated time together with PSG at Parc des Princes but the Brazilian superstar's injuries are catching up with him these days. Neymar is likely to not only miss out here but also to be unavailable come the Copa America on U.S. soil this coming summer so his next meeting with Messi will have to wait until another international meeting between Argentina and Brazil. Instead, Miami fans will have to make do with Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Malcom.

Al Nassr vs. Inter Miami

Date: Thursday, Feb. 1 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Kingdom Arena -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

This is the game that was announced and then un-announced before eventually being confirmed after all by Miami. Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Messi once more and possibly for the last time as the two meet in Saudi Arabia which could have been the venue of their final rivalry had the South American not opted for MLS over the Saudi Pro League. Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Aymeric Laporte, Seko Fofana and Anderson Talisca are some of the other names that could be involved in this one.

Vissel Kobe vs. Inter Miami

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 7 | Time: TBC

Location: Japan National Stadium -- Tokyo, Japan

Had this happened a year or so earlier, this might have been Andres Iniesta getting the gang back together with Messi, Busquets, Alba and Suarez. However, the legendary midfielder is playing on in the United Arab Emirates while even Juan Mata has left after an incredibly brief spell in Japan. That said, the hosts are J1 League champions and they now boast a largely domestic-based squad which persuaded Aston Villa's ownership group V Sports to invest in the club a few months ago.

Inter Miami vs. Newell's Old Boys

Date: Thursday, Feb. 15 | Time: TBC

Location: DRV PNK Stadium -- Miami, U.S.

Inter Miami's final preseason friendly will see Messi go up against his formative club Newell's Old Boys at home before launching the MLS campaign. An option for their famous son at various points after leaving Barcelona and then PSG, a return to Argentina to play for The Lepers looks unlikely now. Could this be the closest that Messi gets to that?