Gonzalo Higuaín announced on Monday that he will retire from professional soccer at the end of the season. The current Miami FC striker, who scored 14 goals in 26 matches this year so far, announced his decision during a press conference and got emotional right after he told the journalists and the entire world about his plans for the future: "After 17 years, it's now time to say goodbye. The most important mission for me has always been to never give up", he said during the press conference.

Before joining Inter Miami from Juventus in Italy's Serie A (you can watch every Serie A match only on Paramount+), Higuaín played for some of Europe's most important clubs. He first joined Real Madrid in Spain's LaLiga after leaving his boyhood club River Plate in Argentina, and also played for Napoli and AC Milan in Italy and Chelsea in England.

Higuaín will retire after a very positive season, where he scored 12 goals and had two assists over his team's last 14 games. Inter Miami still have two regular-season games remaining and are looking to secure a spot in the MLS playoffs, where they currently hold the Eastern Conference's seventh-and-final spot with 45 points in 32 matches. Miami play Orlando City on Wednesday night and Montreal on Sunday. 'El Pipita' joined Inter Miami midway through their expansion campaign in 2020 and his retirement will also open a Designated Player slot for the club for next season.

Higuaín has overall scored more than 300 goals and added over 100 assists across more than 700 appearances with all the clubs he played for. Internationally, Higuaín scored 31 goals in 75 appearances, the fifth-most of any player in the history of Argentina. He appeared in three editions of the FIFA World Cup, including the 2014 final lost against Germany, and he also appeared in three Copa América tournaments, helping Argentina reach the finals twice. Higuaín was named to the Serie A Team of the Year three times, UEFA Europa League Squad of the Season twice and Juventus Player of the Year twice. He also captured three La Liga titles, three Serie A titles, a UEFA Europa League title, a Copa del Rey title, and three Coppa Italia titles.