Inter Miami could be on the path to redefining what it means to be an MLS team in the transfer market. After Lionel Messi has officially joined the team, the Herons expect to make at least five additional signings after also appointing Tata Martino as their new coach following the departure of Phil Nevile. Currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami are only 12 points off of a playoff spot but the infusion of Messi and friends into the roster would mean that there's room to improve quickly as long as the team isn't too far below the red line when Messi makes his debut on July 21.

Adding the best player in the world makes it easy for more players to want to join Miami but they'll also need to shed contracts as MLS roster rules won't be changed to allow them to have more Designated Players or lift the cap to afford other players not named Messi. But what are some of the moves that the club could make?

Here's the latest:

The vision is coming together

July 27 -- While Luis Suarez won't be joining the Herons this season, Tata Martino is about to become spoiled for choice when selecting his lineup. Not only will Jordi Alba be joining the team in the next few days after his visa paperwork is completed but here will also be a battle brewing for the left wing. Robert Taylor has taken well to Messi's arrival scoring three goals in two Leagues Cup matches but Facundo Farias is en route from Colon to challenge for the left wing. A player who was wanted by both River Plate and Boca Juniors, Farias has the chance to be the next talented youngster to transition from Argentina to Major League Soccer.

The fee is around $5.5 million for Farias who is comfortable on the left. This would give Miami an attacking trident of Messi, Josef Martinez, and Farias that is quite fearsome. A player who has been through everything from personal loss to major injuries, playing alongside Messi would offer quite a stage to write his next chapter in MLS.

Farias may not be the only young reinforcement coming either as reports are also linking the Herons to Tomas Aviles. A center back for Racing Club, Aviles is another young player who could see plenty of minutes due to injuries all along the backline. While he won't join in time to replace the suspended Christopehr McVey in Leauges Cup play, Martino getting stable defenders is an important part of the puzzle of building a new lineup.

Here's Alba but he may not be joined by Suarez

July 20 -- Inter Miami are continuing their rapid pace of announcing transfers by adding left back Jordi Alba on a one year deal with an option for a second year. He won't be available to debut with Messi and Busquets against Cruz Azul but the vision is beginning to come together in Fort Lauderdale. Despite being 34, Alba still has a lot to offer as the Herons are thin on the flanks but there's a chance that another former Barcelona teammate won't be coming.

The Luis Suarez saga has been quite an adventure but with Gremio insisting that they want to have his full release clause paid if he were to move but Miami are certainly interested in the striker. Mas has admitted that he doesn't know if Suarez can leave but that doesn't mean that things will be able to happen on such a short time frame. That release clause is at 70 million dollars, a fee that wouldn't be able to be paid for the 36-year-old. With tensions high between the two clubs, it's unlikely that an agreement could be struck this season with Suarez's contract expiring in December of 2024 at which point Miami can reengage talks for a free transfer.

Depth incoming

July 19 -- The deal for Diego Gomez joining Inter Miami from Libertad is now complete. A Paraguay international, Gomez will help improve depth at the club giving Tata Martino more options to rotate while still in three competitions for the remainder of the season.

"Diego is a well-rounded midfielder that we believe will contribute in all phases of the game. We believe in his ability and potential, and feel he will be a strong addition to our squad as we enter this next phase of growth at Inter Miami," said Chris Henderson, shief soccer officer and sporting director.

While the additions of Messi and Busquets are team-changing moves, ones like adding Gomez will help Miami have staying power.

Jordi Alba is set to sign for Miami

July 18 -- Alba was linked to a deal to Saudi Arabia but Jorge Mas confirmed that he will instead be joining the Herons as they flesh out the roster. Expected to join on a TAM deal, Alba won't take up a designated player spot with the club and begins to show the kind of pull that Messi can bring in the recruitment area. From being on a top salary with Barcelona to now making around a million dollars per season, if other players begin to follow Alba's lead to join Messi, that's where Miami can really build a competitive roster. Within MLS' salary structure, they can't throw money at everyone who they'd like to so getting creative and finding bargains will be key.

Maybe there is a chance for Suarez after all

July 18 -- All things have seemed possible for the Herons after unveiling Messi and honing in on young signings as well. Gremio seemed to be holding firm on only allowing Suarez to leave if his release clause was paid but negotiations have continued between Miami and the Brazillian club. Suarez has been integral in their rise up the table but the appeal in joining Messi and Busquets is there. Miami are growing in confidence that they can add Suarez according to reports as their summer kicks into high gear.

Martino is also increasing the depth of the roster by adding Diego Gomez from Libertad. A strong midfielder, Gomez will be able to help provide more range to the team so that Busquets doesn't get run into the ground during the season. Alongside Gomez, the Herons have also reached a verbal agreement to add Facundo Farias from Colon. An attacking midfielder, Farias will get the great role of growing under Messi. Additions like these show the vision of Martino having clear number two options to help grow the team moving forward.

Lionel Messi puts pen to paper

July 15 -- While Messi signing his contract felt like a formality after he verbally agreed to join the club, Saturday he was officially announced by the club ahead of being unveiled on Sunday, July 15. It was a tricky process to get Messi's contract finalized but Pizzaro's departure helped clear space for Messi to join the roster. Things are getting underway for adding more reinforcements around Messi but those will be easier now that the Argentine superstar is secured.

Roldalfo Pizzaro departs

July 14 -- Questions loomed about how space would be made for the Designated Players that Miami are adding and one who was sure to be moved is attacking midfielder Pizzaro. Never quite fitting into the team during his time in Florida, the club was able to come to a mutual termination of his contract. By doing that, it allows Miami the flexibility to add Messi to the roster while Pizzaro will also go to a better situation personally. Pizzaro will now head to AEK Athens in Greece to reunite with his former coach Matías Almeyda who coached Pizzaro at Chivas Guadalajara.

The Barcelona reunion tour could continue

July 5 -- Inter Miami's midseason rebuild is kicking into high gear as talks progress with left back Jordi Alba according to a report from the Athletic. At 34-years-old, Alba would immediately slot into a defense that needs reinforcements sooner than later. There is growing optimism that a deal can be struck as Alba is currently a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired. If Alba joins, he also won't occupy a Designated Player spot which is key as Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets would already occupy two of Miami's three spots. The third will be filled by either Rodolfo Pizzaro or Leonardo Campana providing the team with very limited financial flexibility to add stars at top salary points.

The ability to do deals like this one are what will determine if Tata Martino can build out a roster that can make the playoffs but even with Alba, Messi, and Busquets all together, it will be easier said than done to climb out of the cellar of the Eastern Conference.

Could Jesse Lingard be Miami's next target?

July 2 -- Spotted training with the club, Lingard is currently a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Nottingham Forest. Lingard only played sparingly for the Tricky Trees but Inter Miami needs all the help that they can get in attack even with Messi arriving. Lingard has plenty of Premier League experience from his time with Manchester United and could give new manager Tata Martino more attacking depth on a budget.

Jorge Mas has already been pushing for more signings and will need to get that done sooner than later so those signings will have as much time as possible with Messi who is expected to debut on July 21 versus Cruz Azul. Lingard on a free transfer would be a move that can be made with minimal risk as the Herons look to cover as many bases as possible quickly to climb out of the basement of the Eastern Conference.

Tata Martino announced as new Inter Miami manager

June 28 -- The worst kept secret in MLS was finally revealed on Wednesday as Tata Martino was officially announced as Inter Miami's new manager. He takes over for the fired Phil Neville, and will be managing Lionel Messi for the third time in the superstars career. He's previously overseen both Barcelona and Argentina with Messi on board. He joins Sergio Busquets, and Messi as recent additions to the club while owner Jorge Mas has touted at least one more major signing this window.

June 19 -- The most important position right now is who will coach the team. With the right coach, they can stave off falling further behind the playoff race and Tata Martino is a proven coach in MLS having won MLS Cup with Atlanta United. Looking to join at the beginning of July according to reports in Argentina, Martino has experience building a team essentially from the ground up and has also coached Messi with Barcelona and Argentina, so the familiarity is there. While a spell with Mexico may not have been the greatest bridge for Martino, El Tri already moving on from his replacement in Diego Cocca shows how deep the issues run there. Martino's a coach who will do everything that he can to pull the team above the playoff line and he'll have plenty of support in the transfer market to do it.

Official: Busquets signs for Miami

June 23 -- Inter Miami have officially signed Sergio Busquets as a free agent after the former FC Barcelona player ended his tenure in Spain. The player will re-join Messi after the duo played together with Barcelona. Busquets refused multiple Saudi clubs before agreeing to join the MLS side. The club has released a video announcing the new signing:

Di Maria likely won't join Miami

June 21 -- While the negotiations for multiple former Messi's teammates are still ongoing, there is one player that won't join Inter Miami this summer. Angel Di Maria has decided to go back to Benfica and will sign for the Portuguese club after his contract with Juventus will expire at the end of June. As CBS insider Fabrizio Romano reported, the talks are at final stages and just the final details are missing to get it sealed. Di Maria, if it all goes according to the plan, will sign a contract until June 2024 and will be back at Benfica 13 years after his last stint, when he signed for the Portuguese club and started an incredible European journey that led him to play for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain and Juventus.

Details on Messi's contract emerge

June 19 -- Messi will be signing a two-and-a-half-year deal worth upwards of $50 million, according to reports. That tag includes a salary, bonuses and equity in the club but it does not include deals with Apple and Adidas which are both expected to help increase Messi's earning potential. The deal would see Messi under contract for the team through 2025, a period that could cause seismic change in Major League Soccer.

Inter Miami will already begin work on expanding DRV PNK Stadium by 3,000 seats to increase capacity to around 22,000 as every home game will likely be sold out. More security will also be added while the club is even trying to fast-track the build of Miami Freedom Park to have it ready by summer or early fall of 2025. The economic impact of Messi's arrival is showing before he even sets foot on a pitch.

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba on the way?

June 19 -- Managing owner Jorge Mas has already hinted toward there being more signings and Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are two of Messi's former teammates with the heaviest links to Miami. After his contract expired in Barcelona, Busquets is expected to join on a Designated Player contract which means that both Gregore and Rodolfo Pizzaro will need their contracts brought down. The team reportedly covets Leonardo Campana and the also just added Josef Martinez so it's unlikely to see the duo moved to create roster flexibility.

Busquets is a tough addition as he brings back memories of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo, and even Inter Miami's own Blaise Matuidi as older midfielders who came to MLS and weren't able to keep up with the pace of the league, but with a game that's more based on positioning than athleticism, he has a chance to defy time. With the expected designated player tag comes expectations so just helping Messi settle won't be enough to make this move a home run if it happens. Along with the duo, Luis Suarez and Angel Di Maria have been linked to moves to the Herons but without changes to the roster rules, those will be easier said than done to accomplish.