The celebration of club soccer that will grip the United States this summer kicks off in Miami as Lionel Messi looks to win the Club World Cup for the fourth time in his career. While has has previously won in 2009, 2011, and 2015 with Barcelona, this edition is a different animal and will see him face a tougher task while leading Inter Miami on their inaugural voyage in the expanded tournament. The Herons will get to kick off in front of a friendly crowd in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, facing a formidable Egyptian side, Al Ahly.

While Al Ahly weren't able to load up and secure a star ahead of the tournament, the African side has been a strong contender and are no stranger to the Club World Cup. Winning this tournament may be a tall task for both teams involved in the opening match, but considering the prize money involved, even making it out of the group will be a lucrative occasion. Porto and Palmeiras are the other teams in Group A, making this a group that any team can make it out of.

Since Messi's arrival, Miami has struggled in knockout tournaments, so this will be a time for Javier Mascherano to buck the trend in a critical moment. The Herons won Leagues Cup when Messi debuted and pushed them to the title, but falling in the U.S. Open Cup final, Concacaf Champions Cup, their attempt at defending the Leagues Cup title and crashing out of the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs last season, Miami hasn't been able to perform when the lights have shined the brightest.

Even this season, the Herons' performance has ebbed and flowed, but they'll enter the Club World Cup on a good run of form as they're unbeaten in their last three matches. Luis Suarez has been able to rediscover his scoring touch, and Miami can produce magic via Messi. The Herons will have to get off to a strong start to the tournament as things will only get harder, facing Porto in their second match of the group stage. Finishing off with Brazilian side Palmeiras is what will decide it. Where things get tricky is that with the Brazilian top flight not having a salary cap, Palmieras can spend money on more than 3-4 spots in the roster.

Estavo, Vitor Roque, Palulninho, Ricard Rios, and Raphael Veiga are all valued at more than 15 million Euros via Transfermarkt. Messi is the only player on Inter Miami valued that high. Squad value doesn't mean everything when deciding a winner, but squads with more depth will have more chances to win a tournament of this nature. Unlike MLS, where Miami's a favorite in most of their matches, they'll have to play without the ball and defend during the Club World Cup.

If they can, there will be an opportunity to truly put MLS on the map, but it begins with success in this opening fixture in Miami. Without points here, the dream of making it out of the group stage could be over before it begins.

How to watch Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami, odds