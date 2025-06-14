Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will host Egyptian titans Al Ahly to kick off the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup competition on Saturday. The Herons are third in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and pack a punch whenever they have Messi on the pitch. They will be challenged in their first group stage match, however, by an Al Ahly side that just won six straight matches en route to claiming its 45th Egyptian Premier League title.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 8 p.m. ET. The hosts are +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) in the latest Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly odds, while the visitors are +220 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's top picks and soccer predictions for Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly (odds subject to change):

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals (+100)

Lionel Messi to score (+110)

The expert notes that Inter Miami's defense is its weakness, and they are likely to concede. However, they are also the top-scoring team in MLS, averaging 2.25 goals per game. Meanwhile, Al Ahly scored 83 goals in 45 games across all competitions and haven't been kept off the scoresheet since a scoreless draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League semifinal round on April 19.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals to be scored is listed at +100.

Messi has scored 49 goals and added 23 assists in 59 games for Inter Miami, including 10 goals in 13 games this season. He has found the back of the net five times over his last three matches for the Herons. This player prop is listed at +115.

