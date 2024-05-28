Inter Miami will look to keep their unbeaten run going as Tata Martino will face off against his former club Atlanta United on Wednesday. Since losing in the Concacaf Champions Cup to Monterrey, the Herons have now gone on a run of seven consecutive matches without a loss and even were able to rest Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets in their most recent victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Herons have a chance to grow their lead atop the Eastern Conference over FC Cincinnati in this one. Meanwhile, Atlanta United have struggled near the bottom of the east due to the absence of Giorgos Giakoumakis and Thiago Almada but someone on the attack needs to step up to assist their strong defense.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, May 29 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, May 29 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: Chase Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: 7:30 p.m. | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

7:30 p.m. | MLS Season Pass Odds: Inter Miami -240; Draw +400; Atlanta United +550

Storylines

Inter Miami: Firing on all cylinders, it feels like the only team that can stop Inter Miami is Inter Miami. With magic from Messi, contributions from depth players and even an improving defense, Martino's men are putting everything together ahead of the Leagues Cup where they can defend their title. It remains to be seen how Miami will cope with losing players for Copa America and the Olympics but that's why it's important to rack up as many points as possible while everyone is available.

Atlanta United: While the defense has been impressive this season, the attack has looked for answers without Giakoiumakis and Almada. From things like Caleb Wiley being pushed to the wing or using a rotation of backup strikers, Gonzalo Pineda has rotated when he can but it isn't working. Almada has a chance of making this match which would be quite a boost but without Giakoiumakis, questions of where will the goals come from will still remain.

Prediction

Atlanta's defense will do their best to contain Miami but the only way to truly contain Messi and company is by attacking. Since the Five Stripes can't do that, they'll become the latest victim of the Herons. Pick: Inter Miami 2, Atlanta United 1