Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will look to win their third MLS match in a row and fifth straight overall when they battle Atlanta United FC on Sunday. Inter Miami are coming off a 2-0 win over Cavalier SC in the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup series on Thursday, while Atlanta United fought to a 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls in an MLS match on March 8. Inter Miami (2-1-0), who are third in the Eastern Conference standings with seven points, are two points behind the Philadelphia Union. Atlanta United (1-1-1) are coming off a season in which they were 10-10-14 in 2024.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Atlanta United is listed at +135 (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line, while Inter Miami is a +160 underdog. A draw would return +270 in the latest Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami odds, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before making any Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United over/under: 3.5 goals

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United money line: Atlanta United +135, Draw +270, Inter Miami +160

ATL: United finished last season with a minus-3 goal differential



MIA: Inter Miami finished with a plus-30 goal differential in league play in 2024

Why you should back Inter Miami

Messi, the Argentinian superstar, is expected to play despite some minor injuries. He came in as a substitute in Thursday's Concacaf Champions Cup against Cavalier SC on Thursday, scoring a goal on two shots, including one on target. Over his past five matches, he has registered three goals and two assists. In 43 career games with Inter Miami, including 26 in league play, Messi has registered 37 goals, including three in four matches in 2025.

Also helping power Inter Miami is veteran forward Luis Suarez. In three appearances in MLS play this season, all starts, he has one goal and four assists. Against Cavalier SC in the Concacaf Champions Cup, he registered two goals on nine shots in the two-match sweep. Last year in 30 MLS appearances, he scored 21 goals and added 10 assists. The 38-year-old has had an illustrious career with stops at Liverpool in the Premier League and Barcelona in La Liga. He has registered 515 goals in 840 total appearances. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Atlanta United

Veteran forward Emmanuel Latte Lath leads United in scoring with two goals in three MLS matches this season. He scored two goals in a 3-2 win over Montreal on Feb. 22. He is in his first season with Atlanta after spending the past two seasons with Middlesbrough of England's Championship League. In 67 appearances with Middlesbrough, he scored 29 goals in 67 appearances, including 27 goals in 59 league matches.

Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze is another option on offense. The 30-year-old led Atlanta in scoring last season with 10 goals and seven assists in 35 appearances. This season, he has one assist on five shots, including one on target, in three starts. This is his third year with United, scoring 14 goals in 52 appearances, including 13 in 49 league matches. See which team to pick here.

