Atlanta United will look to get back on track when they take on Inter Miami in a 2023 Leagues Cup matchup on Tuesday. This will be Atlanta's first match of the tournament. The Five Stripes are coming off a 2-1 loss to Orlando City on July 15, and a 2-1 loss to the New England Revolution on July 12. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul of Liga MX in their Leagues Cup opener on Friday when newly-signed Lionel Messi registered the game-winning free kick in stoppage time.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami are listed at +104 (risk $100 to win $104) on the money line, while Atlanta United is +240 in the latest Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami odds at Caesars Sportsbook. A draw is priced at +260, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also enters this match on an 11-6 roll on all soccer picks, returning +332 during that span.

Now, Sutton has taken an in-depth look at Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines for Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami:

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United money line: Miami +104, Atlanta +240, Draw +260

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United over/under: 2.5 goals

ATL: Atlanta United have scored 42 goals in MLS action in 2023

MIA: Inter Miami beat Atlanta 2-1 in their May 6 meeting

Why you should back Atlanta United

Forward Tyler Wolff has done a solid job, mainly coming off the bench. The 20-year-old has registered four goals in 11 appearances, including just four starts. He has taken nine shots on the season with seven being on target. He scored a goal on three shots, including two on target, in a 2-2 draw with New York City FC on June 21.

Defender Brooks Lennon has produced on offense for Atlanta. He is among the team leaders with three goals and has a team-high seven assists. In 23 starts, he has taken 15 shots with five being on target. He has been hot of late, scoring two goals in his past four matches. In a 2-0 victory over Philadelphia on July 2, he scored a goal on three shots, including two on target. He then added a goal on three shots, with one on target, in a 1-0 win at Montreal on July 8.

Why you should back Inter Miami

Messi, the 36-year-old international star from Argentina, made a spectacular splash in his debut with Inter Miami, scoring the winning goal on Friday. He is coming off two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, after spending 17 seasons with Barcelona in La Liga. In 75 matches for Paris Saint-Germain, he scored 32 goals, including 21 in 2022-2023. He has been a prolific scorer throughout his career, registering 716 goals in 886 matches.

Forward Josef Martinez leads Inter Miami in scoring with six goals and has one assist in 20 appearances, including 15 starts. He has recorded 35 shots, including 13 on target. Earlier this month, he scored a goal as a substitute in a 2-2 draw with Columbus. He also scored a goal on three shots, including two on target, in a 1-1 draw with Austin FC.

How to make Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United picks

