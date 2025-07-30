Inter Miami will host Atlas FC on Wednesday as the 2025 Leagues Cup gets underway. Following a one-game suspension for both due to missing the MLS All-Star Game with approval, the Herons will have stars Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba back in the mix to kick off the tournament, and are coming off of a hard-fought scoreless draw against FC Cincinnati in MLS action. They welcome an Atlas side to the Sunshine State that has kicked off the Liga MX Apertura with three straight victories.

Kickoff from Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami are -290 favorites (risk $290 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Inter Miami vs. Atlas FC odds, while Atlas FC are +550 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +425, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say. New users at bet365 can get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the latest bet365 bonus code:

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Inter Miami vs. Atlas FC on Wednesday:

Both Teams to Score + over 2.5 goals (-125)

Lionel Messi 1st goal scorer (+220)

Both Teams to Score + over 2.5 goals (-125)

The Herons have scored an impressive 49 goals in 22 MLS matches this season, but have also conceded 39 times over that same span. They will kick off their Leagues Cup campaign against an Atlas FC side that is off to strong Liga MX start, scoring 15 goals over the first three matches of the season. Atlas FC have conceded in all three of those matches as well, and are visiting a Miami side that finds the back of the net at home.

BTTS to hit and over 2.5 total goals scored is listed at -120 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Place a $5 bet and get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the DraftKings promo code.

Lionel Messi 1st goal scorer (+220)

As the expert says: "A rested Messi is a scary Messi." The superstar served a one-game suspension for missing the MLS All-Star game, so the long layoff should serve him well given how congested Miami's schedule is this season. Messi has scored eight goals in five matches for the Herons in the month of July, opening up scoring in two of those games.



This player prop returns +100 at BetMGM, where new users can get the latest BetMGM promo code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Get started at BetMGM here:

Want more soccer picks for Wednesday, July 30?

You've seen Jon Eimer's best bets for Inter Miami vs. Atlas FC. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.